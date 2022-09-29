Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

We have an exciting selection of products for those looking to save on the best tech today. First up, we have the Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV that’s now selling for just $1,300 on its 55-inch model that usually sells for $2,000. In other words, you can take this amazing smart TV home, and you will be able to save $700. The larger 65-inch and 75-inch models are also on sale, but you won’t see the savings unless you add them to your cart. But don’t worry, we already did that for you, and we can tell you that the 65-inch model sells for $1,700, while the larger model goes for $4,398.

Of course, you can get more affordable options if you go for the VIZIO 55-inch OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV that now goes for $969 after receiving a $240 discount, or get LG’s 75-inch Class QNED80 Series 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $1,197 and score 19 percent savings.

MacBook Air

Source: Apple

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is now receiving $150 savings on its 256GB and 512GB storage models, which means you can take one home for as low as $1,049. However, if you go for the 256GB model, make sure you avoid the Silver version, as the $150 discount is only applied to the Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight color variants. Either way, you will still receive an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, a beautiful 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and other great features.

Suppose you want the 512GB storage version. In that case, you won’t have to compromise to score these great savings, as the deal is applied to every model. Either way, you will be buying an amazing laptop that will help you to do anything you want. Of course, you can also check out the latest savings available on the Microsoft Surface Pro X.

M1 iPad Pro

Rumors suggest we are getting closer to the launch of new iPad Pros, which could explain why Amazon is letting you save on both the 11 and 12.9-inch models. For instance, you can pick up the most affordable 11-inch version with 128GB storage space for $749 on its Silver version, which translates to $50 savings. Indeed, savings will get better when you opt for higher storage variants. For example, you can take the 2TB storage version with you for $1,738, which translates to $161 savings.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is getting even better savings starting with $100 on the 128GB model, which means you can take one home for $999. And f you want to go all out, I recommend you go for the Silver version with 2TB storage, as it is now letting you save $150. You can also use these savings to purchase an Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which now sells for $70 after receiving a $29 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Suppose you’re looking for a new pair of headphones. In that case, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which now receives an insane 48 percent discount. This means that you can pick up these amazing wireless earbuds with noise canceling and water resistance for $104. They usually go for $200, which means that you will be able to keep $96 in your pocket.

Suppose you’re more of an Apple fan. In that case, we must also suggest you go for the second generation Apple AirPods that are now selling for $119 after a 25 percent discount, or get the previous generation AirPods Pro, which are now selling for just $180 after scoring a 28 percent discount.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Finally, the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is on sale, and it’s a perfect choice for those who want a classic-looking Bluetooth speaker with fantastic sound. It now sells for $298 after receiving a 22 percent discount, which will get you $80 savings. And if you want more options to choose from, you can consider going for the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, which sells for $226. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can consider going for the Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, which now sells for $198 after a crazy 50 percent discount.