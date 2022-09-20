Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find insane deals on Sony and Samsung smart TVs, Jabra earphones, and more on sale

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X95K Series

We start today’s deals with the latest version of Sony’s 4K Ultra HD TV X95K Series: BRAVIA XR Mini LED Smart Google TV, receiving huge savings on every size. First up, the 65-inch version sells for $1,998 after receiving a 29 percent discount, which translates to $801 savings. In addition, this amazing smart TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR, and exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, including auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Switch, and input lag as low as 8.5ms. Media consumption will also be impressive, thanks to features like IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, and more.

You can also get this 120Hz LCD smart TV on its 75-inch variant, now available for $2,798 after a massive $1,001 discount. Or get the larger 85-inch model that goes for $4,298 after picking up a very compelling 22 percent discount that will help you keep $1,201 in your bank account.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider going for the 55-Inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV that sells for just $1,093. This model usually sells for $1,500, which means you get to save $407 if you choose to get one. And if you want a larger canvas, you can also consider purchasing the 65-inc version that sells for $1,568 after receiving a 17 percent discount.

Garmin Forerunner 935

Next, we focus on some interesting smartwatch deals, as Amazon is now selling the Garmin Forerunner 935 for just $219 after scoring a 32 percent discount. This great watch is usually listed for $320, meaning you get to save more than $100 if you pull the trigger on this deal. In addition, it comes with one of the best GPS systems available, making it a fantastic choice for those who practice running, triathlons, and similar activities. And the best part is that it also evaluates your training status to see if you’re undertraining or overdoing it, thanks to its performance monitoring features.

Suppose you want something a bit more affordable. In that case, you can check out the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smart Watch that is now available for $180 after adding the on-page coupon to help you score $50 savings. This rugged military smartwatch is also an excellent option for those who love outdoor activities, and the best part is that you get up to 24 hours of battery life, depending on how you use it.

If that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also check out the Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in, which sells for $30 after a 25 percent discount. And if you’re interested in the second-generation Apple Watch SE, you can get your hands on one for $270, which is $10 less than its original price tag.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro may be a great addition to your training sessions, as these in-ear Bluetooth feature adjustable active noise cancelation, an IP57 rating that will keep your earphones safe even when you get them wet, and the best part is that you get up to 30 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case, and 8 hours when used alone. And if that’s not enough to get you excited, then we must let you know that they are now selling for just $130 after scoring a $70 discount.

A more affordable option comes with the Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, which now sell for $90 after a $30 discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then check out the Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds, which go for $60 after scoring a 25 percent discount that represents $20 savings.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD

We have great news for those looking to get extra storage space for their laptops, PCs, or any other device, as you can now get the SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for just $480 after receiving an insane 47 percent discount that represents $420 savings. This portable SSD will let you transfer files at up to 2,000MB/s. The best part is that it comes with a travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell to get you extra protection.

Of course, you can also opt for the 1TB storage model that sells for $188 after scoring a 39 percent discount. And suppose you’re looking for other alternatives. In that case, you can go for the WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable External Solid State Drive that goes for $110 after receiving a 45 percent discount, representing $90 savings.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Finally, we have spotted some interesting deals on gaming peripherals, which start with the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, which sells for $80 after a $49.99 discount. Or get a more affordable Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $39 and enjoy $10 savings. And you can complete your gaming combo with the Cooler Master SK620 60% Gunmetal Mechanical Keyboard that’s now receiving a $10 discount with the on-page coupon, meaning you can take one home for just $75.