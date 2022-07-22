Best deals today: Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and more

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Today’s best deals selection starts with the Samsung Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV that is currently receiving massive $1,500 savings after a recent 18 percent discount. in other words, you can take this ridiculously large smart TV to your home for $6,998. Of course, you can also opt for smaller 75 and 65-inch models of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K smart TV, as they are receiving 15 and 10 percent discounts, respectively. This means you can take home a new 75-inch smart TV for $5,498, while the smaller 65-inch version sells for $4,498.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, consider the Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Smart TV that starts at $548 on its 43-inch model. However, savings start with the 65-inch version, which comes with a 10 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $898. And if you want to go all out, you can also consider checking out the 85-inch version, which sells for $1,898 after a $400 discount.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Moving on, we have the Google Pixel 6 Pro that’s also on sale, and you can pick up a new one for $839 after seeing a $60 discount. The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with 128GB storage space, a Google Tensor chip, one of the best cameras on the market, and a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ smooth display with up to 120Hz refresh rates.

You can also consider going for a refurbished version of the Google Pixel 6, which now sells for $489 after scoring a $90 discount. If you’re interested in a new Google Pixel 6a, we have great news for you, as you can also get one for just $2 a month starting Thursday, July 28. This deal will be available for new and current AT&T customers, and the best part is that there’s no trade-in required.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $299 after scoring a 21 percent discount that translates to $80 savings. These fantastic headphones come in two different color options, and they feature clear calls, Alexa Voice Control, up to 20 hours of non-stop music, and more.

Still, suppose you want something more affordable. In that case, you can check out the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones that will also deliver noise cancelation, but for a more affordable price tag, as they’re now available for $279 after picking up a $50 discount. And the best part is that these headphones will give you 24 hours of listening time.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Enjoy your meetings even more with the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which will let you take your favorite tunes anywhere you go. This fantastic portable Bluetooth speaker comes with powerful sound, a long-lasting 20-hour battery life, water resistance, and other amazing features for $170 after scoring a $30 discount, which represents 15 percent savings on several color options. However, if you want to score the best savings, I recommend you check out the Lagoon Blue model, which sells for $154.

And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can also opt for the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, which will deliver amazing sound for just $129 after the latest $20 discount. And the best part is that savings go across the board, which means you can take any of its three different color options home for the same price.

Nintendo Switch Lite

You can also pick up a Nintendo - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch Lite 32GB Console for just $142 over at Best Buy. This option lets you get a Nintendo Switch Lite and still manage to save $58. Indeed, it’s not a new model, but you can be more than sure that it will work just like new. Remember that “Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.” And the best part is that you get to test your product and return it within 15 days if you do not love your new gaming console.