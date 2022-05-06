Best deals today: Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro, Sony's WF-1000XM4, and more

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Today’s best deals start with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, which is now available for $1,159 after receiving a $141 discount that represents 11 percent savings. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features a still relevant Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, a beautiful 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 20-hour battery life, and more. However, you can also browse through the other configurations that will also affect the final price tag.

However, you can also consider purchasing a new Lenovo Thinkpad C13 Yoga Chromebook Slim Laptop that is now available for $859 after receiving a very compelling 22 percent discount that translates to $240 savings. This model features a smaller 13.3-inch display, 256GB storage, 16GB RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider picking up the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 that sells for $690 after a $58 discount.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Moving on to the audio department, we have also caught the Sony WF-1000XM4 receiving an 11 percent discount, representing $31.99 savings. In other words, you can pick up a pair of these amazing wireless earphones for $248.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones come in two different color options, as you can go for the Silver variant or the Black option. Either way, you will get an Integrated Processor V1 that will help them deliver exceptional sound quality, crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone, and bone-conduction sensors, up to 8 hours of listening time, and an IPX4 rating.

If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, you can also consider the Beats Studio Buds available for $100 after a $50 discount. Or get the JBL Live Free NC+ - True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones that are now up for grabs for $81 after an insane 46 percent discount.

Positive Grid Spark Guitar Amplifier

We have also found deals on a couple of amps for your guitar, and this is not your regular amp, as the Positive Grid Spark Guitar Amplifier is a smart amp that connects directly to your smartphone to control your sounds and record and play anything you want. It sells for $255 after a 15 percent discount, which translates to $44 savings.

Also, the Positive Grid Spark Guitar Amplifier will give you access to more than ten thousand amp-and-FX presets on ToneCloud, powered by PositiveGrid’s BIAS realistic virtual tube amps and effects for your preferred instrument. You can also import your music from your favorite streaming app, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more. You also get 40W power, which means it will be more than enough to annoy your neighbors if your playing isn’t that great.

Similar deals will get you a Marshall Amps Guitar Combo Amplifier for $270 after a $15 discount or the Marshall Amplifier Speaker for $180 after a $12 discount.

Govee Glides Led Wall Light

Moving on, we now head over to the lighting department, where the Govee Glides Led Wall Lights are now selling for just $52 after a couple of deals. The Govee Glides Led Wall Lights usually sell for $80, but the on-page coupon will get you instant $15 savings, which means you would still have to pay $65 for your 6-piece kit. However, if you want to score the $28 discount, you must remember to enter promo code GOVEE610AE at checkout.

These amazing light strips work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your favorite digital assistants. They are perfect for home room decoration and streaming backgrounds, and the best part is that they’re easy to install. You can also control them through the Smart App on your phone if you don’t want to control them via voice commands.

However, you can also opt for a more expensive option that comes as the Nanoleaf Lines WiFi Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights Starter Kit available for $180 after a $20 discount. Or get the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles for $60 after receiving an exciting 50 percent discount.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

Finally, we have also found some cool savings on the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD that is now going for just $134 on its 1TB model after receiving a 47 percent discount that will help you keep $117 in your pocket. In addition, there are more storage options available, including the smallest one that will help you take up to 500GB on the go, or the 4TB model, which now sell for $105 and $450 after picking up $45 and $250 savings respectively.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is compatible with any device with a Type-C connector, which means that it will be perfect for you to carry your personal stuff or anything related to your work. And the best part is that it features an IP55 rating and up to two-meter drop protection, which means that your info will stay safe even after a couple of unwanted accidents.