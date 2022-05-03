Best deals today: Samsung smartphones, Smart TVs, Jabra headphones, and more

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Today’s best deals feature great products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which receives up to $200 savings on the higher-end models. In other words, you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for as low as $1,000 on its entry-level variant that features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. However, you will get more RAM with the 256 and 512GB storage options that come with 12GB RAM under the hood. However, only the 512GB model receives a $200 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,200.

If you’re looking for more options to choose from, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, which also receives a $200 discount, meaning you can take one home for $800. Or get the base model with $100 savings, which leaves the 128GB model selling for $700, while the 256GB variant can be yours for $750.

And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G available for $350 after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes with a 6.5-inch FHD display, 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and an Exynos 1280 processor.

Samsung The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV

We have found even more Samsung products on sale, as you can currently purchase the 55-Inch Class QLED 8K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV for just $1,298. This product doesn’t seem to carry any savings, but it is now selling for $200 less than its regular $1,498 price tag. You will also see price drops on other models, including the 50-inch model that now goes for $1,198, or go for the 65 and 75-inch variants that sell for $1,798 and $2,798.

Samsung’s LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV feature an anti-reflection matte display that will help to reduce glare, an impressive QLED 4K panel to deliver brilliant colors, deep blacks, and an overall extraordinary visual experience. You also get a beautiful and slim design that will help your TV rest flush against the wall, which will also help the TV’s art mode, which will make it display beautiful pieces of art when not in use.

You can also go for more affordable options, which come as the Samsung Class QLED Q6 Series, which starts at $498 after a $100 discount on its 43-inch model, or the Samsung Class QLED Q80A Series, that’s now available for $898 after a $250 discount that represents 22 percent savings.

Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera

Next up in our selection, we find a great deal on the Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera, which is now available for $1.697 after receiving a $300 discount representing 15 percent savings. This will get you the body of the LUMIX S5, which will allow you to record 4K video at up to 60P. This lightweight and powerful camera is excellent for vibrant photography and cinematic video, and it will be amazing for those who like to experiment with FHD 180fps slow-motion video. And you won’t have to worry about blurry videos or photos, as it is also packed with improved high-precision autofocus and powerful image stabilization thanks to its 5-Axis Dual I.S.

And if you’re looking for more options, you should consider checking out the Nikon D850 DSLR Camera, which receives a massive $500 discount at B&H.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Moving on to the audio department, we have spotted 22 percent savings on the Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, which means you can pick up a pair of these fantastic headphones for $141. In addition, the Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds feature intelligent noise control, which will help you control how much noise from the world comes through to your ears. You also get crystal clear calls, a comfortable fit that will keep your headphones in place while working out, jogging, and more, and the best part is that you receive up to 30 hours of listening time with their charging case.

Another great option comes as the Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, which now sell for $160 after seeing a 20 percent discount that will help you keep $40 in your pocket. You will also get noise-canceling, clear calls, amazing audio, and the same battery life.

Shure MV7X XLR Podcast Microphone

Finally, we have the Shure MV7X XLR Podcast Microphone selling for just $149, down from its regular $179 price tag, which means that this fantastic microphone will help you save $30 permanently.

The Shure MV7X XLR Podcast Microphone is a pro-quality dynamic microphone for podcasting and vocal recording. It excels thanks to its voice-isolating technology, all-metal construction that will make it feel more premium, and it’s completely compatible with any mic stand. The MV7X also comes equipped with the same impressive combination of dynamic cartridge, cardioid pick-up pattern, and shock mount as the MV7, and it will also let you connect to all professional interfaces with ease via XLR without the need to add an in-line pre-amp for additional gain.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can consider the Elgato Wave:1 Premium USB Condenser Microphone, which now sells for $79 after a $21 discount, or get the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone that now goes for $40 after picking up a $10 discount.