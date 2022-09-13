Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, OnePlus 10 Pro, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of Android devices, Surface laptops, and other products on sale. First up, we hate the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which receives an 11 percent discount that translates to $200 savings. This leaves Samsung’s best foldable available for $1,600. This will get you a new S Pen compatible Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a killer camera, a redesigned hinge system, and other cool features.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, you can check out the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is now available for as low as $640 over at Samsung.com, after you trade in an eligible device. Or get the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 that sells for just $479 over at Amazon.com in renewed condition, which will get you more than $359 savings. And if you’re more into a conservative design, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 for $700 after receiving a $100 discount.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung fans aren’t the only ones getting cool discounts on their favorite products, as OnePlus fans can also get their hands on a new OnePlus 10 Pro starting at $779 after the latest discount. This model comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It also features a beautiful 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ display with LTPO 2.0 technology and an $80 discount. However, you can increase these savings by $526 when you trade in an eligible device, which means you could get your new OnePlus 10 Pro for as low as $253.

You can also opt for the OnePlus 10T, which currently receives a $100 discount. This model has 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, the same 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor. Or get the more affordable OnePlus Nord N20 that goes for $260 after scoring a $40 discount.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Source: Microsoft

We have also spotted some interesting savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which comes with a 20 percent discount that will help you save $300 on your purchase. In other words, you can get this stunning laptop with a 15-inch touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space for $1,200.

If you want a more portable alternative, you can also check out the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which is now available for $1,300 after receiving a $300 discount. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a beautiful 13-inch display. Or get the more affordable option that comes as the Surface Pro 7, which sells for $698 after scoring a 32 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $698. It has a more modest Intel Core i5, 8GB Ram, and 128GB storage space.

Bose QuietComfort 45

We have great news for those looking for a new pair of wireless headphones, as there are tons of options available. First up, we have the Bose QuietComfort 45 that are currently receiving a 24 percent discount, which translates to $80 savings. In other words, you can get a new pair for just $249, and you will be getting amazing audio and a comfortable fit that will keep you rocking for up to 24 hours.

A more budget-friendly option comes as the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth over-ear headphones that are now available for just $70 after scoring an insane 42 percent discount that will help you keep $50 in your pocket. These cool-looking headphones will also deliver great sound and active noise canceling, and the best part is that they come packed with up to 32 hours of listening time. A similar alternative comes with the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that sell for $90 after a 33 percent discount. Still, you can also opt for the higher-end Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that go for $135 after the latest $65 savings.

Kindle Paperwhite

Finally, we have the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle on sale that will get you a Kindle Paperwhite, an Amazon Fabric Cover, and a power adapter for $170 after receiving a $20 discount. You can also go for a more exclusive and higher-end option that comes as the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle, now selling for $240 after the same $20 savings.

And since we’re talking Amazon products, you can also save on the Fire TV Stick that sells for $25 after scoring a 38 percent discount that represents $15 savings, or get the more powerful Fire TV Stick 4K for just $5 more.