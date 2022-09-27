Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.

You will find tons of excellent products over at Amazon.com, which only get better when they arrive with hot discounts. For instance, you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB storage space for $1,592 after the latest 12 percent savings. This device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, a 7.6-inch foldable display, a great camera setup, and stylus support. You can also opt for the 512GB storage option, as it now sells for $1,708 after scoring an 11 percent discount.

And if you choose to get this cool device, I recommend you get the Galaxy Z Fold4 Standing Cover with S Pen and S Pen Holder to give it added protection. It is available for just $75 after a 17 percent discount. Suppose you want extra protection. In that case, check out the Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition that is now going for $80 after you add the on-page coupon that will get you $10 savings. And if you want to customize your case, I recommend you head over to Casetify, where you will find a vast selection of cool cases for your device.

Apple MacBook Air

Next up, we have Apple’s latest MacBook Air models, as the M2-powered version is receiving a $150 discount on its 512GB storage version. In other words, you can get this cool laptop with a new design for $1,349. You also get the power of Apple’s latest M2 processor, 8GB RAM, a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and other goodies. You can also opt for the 256GB storage version with the same amount of power, display, and features, but with a smaller $1,099 price tag and $100 savings.

The previous iteration is still available and on sale, as you can take one home for $850 after receiving a $150 discount. This will get you a 2020 model with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space under the hood.

LG gram 15

We already listed some great laptops for those interested in gaming, but this time we have also found some cool deals on more conventional Windows laptops, starting with this year’s LG gram 15, that’s now receiving a $200 discount, leaving it available for $1,700. This option comes with a decent 15-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a long-lasting battery that will get you up to 19.5 hours of power.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a more affordable option that’s now going for $625. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 12.45-inch display, perfect for those looking for a smaller laptop. Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can also check out the latest savings on the Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-C Flash Drive that sells for $40 after a 37 percent discount, or get the 512GB model for $70 and score $36 savings.

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are an amazing option for those who love music and immersive audio experiences. These usually sell for $329, but the latest $80 discount will let you pick up a pair for $249. They feature high fidelity audio, Quiet and Aware Modes for full noise canceling or to let some of the noise through, which is kinda helpful when you’re going out for a walk or when you meet up with a friend on the street. You also get up to 25 hours of battery life and fast charging capabilities that will let you enjoy up to 3 hours of music after a quick 15-minute charge.

You can also check out the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, which are more affordable, and sell for just $149 after a 35 percent discount. However, you will miss out on noise canceling features, and the large battery, as this model’s battery will only deliver up to 15 hours. And if that’s still not within your budget, then you can also check out the Philips H8506 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Noise Canceling Pro, which will get you 20 percent savings and noise canceling for $120.

Razer Kiyo X Full HD Streaming Webcam

You can also start to give your first steps in the streaming world with the Razer Kiyo X Full HD Streaming Webcam that now sells for $50 after receiving a very compelling 38 percent discount. It will let you capture video in 1080p at 30fps or 720 at 60fps. It also features autofocus, so you will always look good.

If you have more cash to spend, you can also check out the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam, which sells for $100 after an insane 50 percent discount that will get you $100 savings. Or go for the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam that sells for $130 after a 35 percent discount.