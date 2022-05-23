Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, M1 MacBook Air, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Today’s best deals feature tons of cool products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is now available for as low as $700 after a couple of conditions. This crazy deal is available thanks to Samsung’s latest Memorial Day deals, where you will be able to pick up a Galaxy Z Flip 3 for as low as $125.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 usually sells for $1,800, but the latest deals will let you score massive savings. The first option lets you get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $700 after a $1,100 discount that becomes available after trading in up to two of your current devices. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 256GB storage space on any of its three different color options. Further, this deal will also get you a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with your purchase.

If you don’t want to trade in any of your current devices, you can also head over to Amazon.com, where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now available for $1,400 after scoring a 22 percent discount that translates to $400 savings. This deal will also get you $230 extra savings when you purchase one or more Galaxy Z Fold 3 devices. And if you want to get one of these foldables for less, you can also consider picking up a renewed model that now sells for $980 after seeing a $509 discount.

MacBook Air

Next in our deals selection, we have Apple’s 2020 version of the MacBook Air that looks identical to its predecessor. However, this model comes powered by Apple’s M1 processor. It is now available for $1,179 after receiving a 6 percent discount that will get you $70 savings.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air comes packed with a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, all-day battery life, and a fanless design that makes it even lighter and quieter than other laptops in its category. As a result, this laptop may be the best option for those looking to enter Apple’s Mac segment, and it will be perfect for creators and people who use graphics-intensive apps.

However, you don’t need to pay more than $1,000 for a new laptop. Especially when you only need your new device to get basic schoolwork done. If that’s all you need, we suggest you check out the Samsung Chromebook Go Slim Laptop which comes packed with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM. This model currently sells for $250 after getting a $50 discount, so it’s a nice option to consider.

Samsung Class QLED Q60B Series

Yes, there are more Samsung products on sale. But now, we are going to focus on the smart TV segment, as the Samsung Class QLED Q60B Series is getting some interesting discounts. For instance, you can currently buy your new 85-inch Class QLED Q60B Series model with 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR for $1,998 after scoring a $300 discount that could easily get you another smart TV. You will find different savings depending on the display size you go for, so remember to check every option before deciding on one.

You can also score savings on the Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR that now starts at $1,298 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $200 savings for those interested in buying one. The same $200 discount is applied to the 65 and 75-inch models, but the best savings come with the larger 85-inch option that is now up for grabs at $3,498 after a $500 discount.

LG UltraFine Display Ergo

Still in the display category, but moving on to PC monitors, we have the LG UltraFine Display Ergo that is now receiving a 15 percent discount, which means you can take one home, or to your office for $597, which means you can get one and save more than $100. This will get you a 32-inch UltraFine Display Ergo display with UHD resolution, anti-glare coating, USB-C connectivity with 60W Power Delivery, 60Hz refresh rates, and more.

You can also score a larger 34-inch LG UltraWide Monitor with a QHD resolution and support for AMD FreeSyng, HDR 10, and more for $497 after scoring a 17 percent discount that translates to $103 savings. Either way, you will be getting a very practical monitor that will move around to meet your needs.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Bluetooth Speaker

Finally, we have the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable & Home Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that is now available for $400 after scoring a $50 discount. This model features an insanely loud speaker, which comes with powerful bass, up to 150 ft range, and the best part is that it's water-resistant, so you can take it to your pool party without a worry in the world. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider the JBL FLIP 5, which is also on sale. This model is now available for $100 after a 23 percent discount that will get you $30 savings. And the best part is that it is also waterproof.