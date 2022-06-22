Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, LG OLED evo C2 Series, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

We have spotted tons of savings from some of your favorite online shopping sites, including Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and more. We have spotted the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receiving a very compelling 22 percent discount.

Samsung’s best foldable phone is getting some love over at Amazon.com, where you can pick one up for $1,400 after scoring a nice $400 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, along with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED on the cover. You also get a triple camera setup with three different 12MP sensors, a 4,400mAh battery, and stylus support.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, you can also choose to go for Samsung’s smaller foldable device that’s currently seeing some great deals over at Samsung.com, where you will also get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best and coolest foldable phones on the market. It features a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, stunning specs, stylus support, and other great features.

LG OLED Evo C2 Series

We have been getting several great deals on Samsung Smart TVs, but LG has also decided to get in on the action, as you can now purchase a new 65-Inch LG OLED Evo C2 Series for $2,097 after receiving a 16 percent discount. This model isn’t the only one that’s on sale, but it’s the one that will let you score the best savings.

Either way, you will get one of LG’s best 4K smart TVs that comes with 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, support for Cloud gaming, and more. To make this deal even more interesting, you also get the chance to save up to $600 S95QR soundbar when you purchase one of these smart TVs.

If you want more options, you can also check out the LG NanoCell 80 Series that’s now selling for just $498 on its 55-inch model after scoring a massive 38 percent discount that will help you keep $303 in your pocket.

LG OLED evo C2 Smart TV The LG OLED C2 Series is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology.

MSI Delta 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop

We then head over to eBay, where you will find the stunning MSI Delta 15 Gaming Laptop that is now available for just $1,200 after receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $400 savings for those interested in one.

The MSI Delta 15 Gaming Laptop comes packed with AMD’s Ryzen 7 5000 Series processor, 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, and Radeon RX6700M graphics that will make your 15.6-inch FHD display with 240Hz refresh rates perform even better during your gaming sessions. And the best part is that you can also get the same fantastic laptop at Best Buy, which also gives you the chance to trade in one of your current laptops to get even better savings.

And if you’re looking for other deals, you can also consider checking out the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus that now sells for $250 after receiving a 29 percent discount representing $100 savings. This tablet works on Android and comes with a keyboard included in the package, which means that it can also be used as a productivity tool. It features an 11-inch 2K display, a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM.

MSI Delta 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop The MSI Delta 15 Gaming Laptop features AMD’s Ryzen 7 5000 Series processor, 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, and Radeon RX6700M graphics to give you a great gaming experience.

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar with Acoustic Beam

Our next deal comes as the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar with Acoustic Beam, which is now scoring a massive 40 percent discount, which means that you can take one home for $270. The Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar features 3D surround sound, Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology to deliver sound that seems to come from precisely where the action is happening, and adaptive sound technology that automatically optimizes sound for every scene.

You can also choose to get this amazing product over at Samsung.com, as the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar is now receiving a $150 discount that will let you take one home for $300. And if you’re looking for more options, you can also check out TCL’s Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer that now goes for $119 after scoring a $10 discount.

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar with Acoustic Beam The Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar with Acoustic Beam features amazing 3D surround sound, Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology, and adaptive sound to deliver an outstanding audio experience.

Razer Barracuda X Wireless

Finally, we have the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset, now available for just $40 after an insane 60 percent discount that will get you $60 savings. However, your color options will be limited to Pink. If you want other color options, you will end up paying $80 for the Black colored variant or the full price for the Mercury White model.

The Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset comes with an ergonomic design, a detachable HyperClear Mic, and up to 20 hours of non-stop gaming. The best part is that it's compatible with your PC and some of the latest and best gaming consoles, including the PS 5, Nintendo Switch, and even your Android devices.

And if you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, which now sells for $35 after receiving a 56 percent discount.