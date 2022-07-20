Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Dell Inspiron 13 5310, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Today’s best deals start with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which currently receives a 22 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,400, which is $400 less than its original $1,800 price tag. This device comes with a foldable 120Hz display, an under-display camera, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. However, you may also want to wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 that’s right around the corner, and remember that you can already reserve a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get up to $200 in credit.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale, and you can score one for $950 after receiving a $50 discount. And if you’re feeling bold and want to try something new, you can also check out the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 that now sells for $1,000 after the latest $500 discount currently live at the Microsoft store. This will get you a new device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Dell Inspiron 13 5310

Next up, we have 15 percent savings on the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 laptop that now sells for $930. This laptop comes with a beautiful 13.3-inch QHD display, a thin and light design, an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics under the hood. This laptop is also available with an Intel Core i7-11390H processor, but this option will cost you $980 after the latest $147 savings.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also check out the 2022 version of Lenovo’s Ideapad 3 Laptop, which now sells for $383 after an insane 60 percent discount that will help you keep $576 in your pocket. Or you can pick up a new HP 15.6-inch Laptop for $513 after seeing a 22 percent discount. This option comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and other cool features.

LG Curved UltraWide QHD Display

One of today’s most interesting deals comes as the LG Curved UltraWide QHD Display that now sells for $397 after scoring a 21 percent discount. This 34-inch QHD display with sRGB 99% Color Gamut and HDR 10 usually sells for $500, meaning that you can take one home and still manage to save more than $100. You will get a virtually borderless display with a tilt and height adjustable stand, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, and a 7W stereo speaker with Waves MaxxAudio.

You can also opt for the ViewSonic OMNI 34-inch Ultrawide Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor, which comes with a similar price tag. This option is now available for $400 after scoring a $60 discount. It will also get you Adaptive Sync, Eye Care, enough ports to connect your PC or laptop, and other cool features.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch deals are getting more interesting as we enter the second half of 2022. The latest deals will help you get a new Apple Watch SE with a GPS-only 40mm model with a Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band for $130 after the latest 11 percent discount and the added $19 savings at checkout.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s best option for those looking to get a new smartwatch on a budget, as it will support the latest versions of watchOS, and it also includes great features, including a Retina Display, a fitness and activity tracker, heart rate monitor, and water resistance.

You can also go for the Apple Watch Series 7, which sells for $399 on its 45mm GPS-only model that comes with a RED Aluminum Case and RED Sport Band. This is thanks to the latest $30 savings, but if you want to save even more on your new Apple Watch, you could go to Woot.com, where you will find refurbished models starting at just $95.

Garmin Venu 2

Finally, we have some exciting deals on the Garmin Venu 2 that now sells for $270 after receiving a 33 percent discount. This will get you an excellent smartwatch with advanced health monitoring and fitness features. Of course, you can also consider going for its predecessor, which has similar features but a more affordable $207 price tag after an insane 41 percent discount.