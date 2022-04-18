Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

We have great news for those looking to jump on the foldable smartphone trend, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently receiving a very compelling 18 percent discount on its 512GB storage model. This means that you can purchase a new and unlocked 5G-enabled foldable phone for $1,559 after picking up $341 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best foldable devices available on the market. It can quickly transform from a phone to a tablet to deliver a better experience for those who are more focused on creativity and content consumption. The best part is that it also supports stylus input, so you can draw, take notes, and more with your Galaxy S Pen. It also includes 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and other amazing features.

You can also opt for the 256GB storage model that is currently getting $16 savings, which means you can get one for $1,694. Further, this model will also get you an extra $60 discount applied to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 if you add them to your combo. And if you don’t want to spend that much on a new foldable device, you can also consider the Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for $900 after getting a $100 discount that translates to 10 percent savings.

14-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. You can currently pick one up for $1,750 after receiving a $200 discount. Don’t worry if you don’t catch a glimpse of these savings on the product’s landing page, as they will appear at checkout. This will get you a new 14-inch MacBook Pro in Silver or Space Gray with 512GB storage space, an Apple M1 Prop chip with an 8-core CPU, a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and more.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is an amazing product from Apple, as the company has gotten rid of the Touch Bar in favor of physical function keys, and it also includes more ports so you can connect almost anything you want to your laptop. Naturally, this includes monitors, gaming keyboards, and other accessories, and since we mentioned gaming keyboards, you can consider picking up a SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that now sells for $150 after receiving a $50 discount that represents 25 percent savings.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

We have more options for those looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is currently selling for $549 after picking up a 22 percent discount that represents $150.99 savings. This will get you a new Chromebook Laptop with a 13.3-inch Touchscreen with Full HD resolution, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. It may not pack that much storage under the hood, but that’s one of the reasons the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be a fast and responsive laptop.

If the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a bit too much for your pocket, you can also consider going for the more affordable Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook that is now available for $380 after getting a 12 percent discount, which will help you save $50. This option includes a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, and a Snapdragon SC7180 processor. And if you want more storage space, you can also consider the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD that sells for $134 after a 46 percent discount.

10.2-inch iPad

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale, and you can score up to $50 savings on the 2021 model that is now available for $429. This will get you a Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB storage space on any of its two different color options. The 10.2-inch iPad is Apple’s entry-level option, and it is an exceptional tablet for most users who want to get a taste of Apple’s iPad experience.

The 2021 10.2-inch iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina Display with True Tone, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, an 8MP wide camera on the back, and a 12MP shooter on the front with Center Stage. We also receive stereo speakers, Touch ID, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

There are more options for those who don’t really love the idea of purchasing an iPad, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is now available for $821 after seeing a $79 discount. This option comes with 128GB storage, a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, and other great features. And you can also check out some of the latest iPad Pro savings that will let you pick up Apple’s 11-inch models starting at $600.

Hisense ULED Premium U8G

We have also spotted some exciting savings on the Hisense ULED Premium U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV that is now available for as low as $700 when you choose to set your sights on the 55-inch model. This means that you will be able to score $300 savings after a 30 percent discount. The Hisense ULED Premium U8G series features Alexa compatibility, a 4K LED display that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates, and it also includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Further, you will also be able to enjoy your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Video, and more. And if you want a larger canvas, you can also opt for the 65-inch model that is now available for $1,00 after scoring the same $300 savings, which means 23 percent savings for those interested.

And if you’re looking for more options, you can consider the LG OLED A1 Series 4K smart TV that is now receiving a $303 discount on its 55-inch model, which means you can take one home for $997.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Moving on to the audio department, we have the Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones, receiving an 11 percent discount that translates to $31.99 savings. Thanks to their amazing noise-canceling capabilities, these are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

They also feature a new Integrated Processor V1, which helps deliver exceptional sound quality and LDAC codec support. You also get IPX4 water and sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life without the Qi-enabled charging case, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are receiving a 27 percent discount which translates to $40 savings. This means that you can pick up a pair of these great wireless earbuds for $110. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, Low latency Ambient Sound mode to deliver the perfect audio level for every moment, a comfortable and low-profile design, and decent battery life.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also consider the OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds that are now available for $130 after receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $20 savings. These wireless earphones feature smart adaptive noise cancelation and an IP55 rating, so you don’t need to worry about getting them wet. However, their best feature comes with 38-hour battery life, meaning you will be able to enjoy your favorite tunes longer.