Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Today’s best deals start with a couple of Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is now available for $881 after scoring a 17 percent discount. This device usually sells for $1,060, so you can pick one up and save $179. In addition, this version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with 256GB storage space, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor, a cool foldable design, and more.

You can also opt for the 128GB storage variant, now available for $900 after a $100 discount, making it a better option for those on a limited budget. However, the best savings come when you trade in one of your current devices, which will get you an Amazon.com Gift card with up to $526 credit. In other words, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 256GB storage for as little as $274.

And if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider going for the OnePlus Nord N200, which currently sells for $200 after seeing a 17 percent discount. However, you can make this deal a bit sweeter when you add the on-page coupon that will get you an extra 5 percent discount.

M1 MacBook Air

Moving on to Laptops, we have currently found $200 savings applied to the M1-powered MacBook Air. This device was launched in 2020, but it is still one of the best laptops Apple has to offer, as it will deliver amazing performance without breaking the bank. This model arrived with a $999 price tag, but today’s offer lets you take one home for $799. It comes with Apple’s first-generation proprietary M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB under the hood. You also get a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, Touch ID, and an HD FaceTime camera.

You can also get some cool savings on several Windows-powered laptops, starting with the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop that’s currently receiving a $380 discount, leaving this beast up for grabs at $1,220. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space.

And if you want a less flashy design, you can also check out the LG gram 16 Ultra Lightweight Laptop that’s now going for $977 after receiving a 33 percent discount. Of course, you can also check out other LG gram models on sale, but this may be a great option for those looking for a large display on a lightweight and portable design running on an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

You can also complete your setup with one of these cool gaming keyboards. First up, the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard comes in at $109 after picking up an insane 46 percent discount that will get you $90 savings. The Huntsman Elite comes with clicky optical switches, a magnetic plush wrist rest that’s quite comfortable, and other cool features. You can also get the same keyboard with linear switches for $100, which means even better savings on the model that’s designed for hardcore gamers. These switches will detect the most subtle touch to give you an immediate reaction while gaming, but it may not be as convenient if you’re writing an essay, as you will surely get tons of typos.

You can also opt for more budget-friendly options, starting with the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard that sells for $50 with 50 percent savings. And if you want a small form factor that’s even more convenient for traveling, you can check out the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard that sells for $100 with $20 savings. Or get one of my favorite keyboards on sale, as the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is receiving a 22 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $180.