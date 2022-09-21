Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the latest foldable phones, iPad Air, gaming laptops, and more on sale

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable alternative, as its predecessor sells for $829 after receiving an 8 percent discount. Or head over to Samsung.com, where you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $ after an eligible trade-in.

Suppose you want a larger device. In that case, you can also opt for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which sells for $1,720 after scoring a 10 percent discount or get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $1,230 after a more compelling 32 percent discount.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 US version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Blue The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. View at Amazon

Apple iPad Air

We then switch over to Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air, which is now receiving a $70 discount on its WiFi-only model with 256GB storage, which leaves the Purple and Space Gray models up for grabs at $679. You can also opt for the Starlight, Pink or Blue variants, but these are only getting a $29 price drop, which means that you will end up coughing up $720 for yours.

If you can live with less storage room in your new iPad, I suggest you also check out the 64GB models, which are now available for $559 on most color variations, which translates to $40 savings. Only the Pink version will have you spending a bit more since it’s the only model with a $570 price tag.

And if you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the 11-inch iPad Pro that’s now selling for as low as $739 when you go for the WiFi-only model with 128GB storage space. Or get the entry-level version iPad with a 10.2-inch display that now goes for $280 after seeing a 15 percent discount.

2022 Apple iPad Air Apple’s latest iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch display, the potent M1 chip, new color options, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and other amazing features. It’s one of the best options in the market for those planning on upgrading their current iPad models. View at Amazon

Razer Blade 15

Source: Razer

Gamers are also getting some special attention over at Amazon.com, as they can now get their hands on a new Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop for $2,369 after a $230 discount. This powerful battle station comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, a stunning 15.6-inch FHD display capable of delivering 360Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, and more.

You can also get the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop for a similar price, as it now sells for $2,311. This model comes powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core, and you also get NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a smaller 14-inch display with better QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rates and better savings, as you will be able to keep $489 in your wallet with this option.

The Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop is also on sale, and you can get yours for $1,870 after the latest 14 percent discount. And while you’re at it, check out the savings applied to the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma that now sells for $87 after a 34 percent discount.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is a great option for those looking for a new battle station you can take anywhere you go. It comes with tons of power under the hood, a large 15.6-inch display with 165Hz refresh rates, and other great features. View at Amazon

Philips Hue

Source: Philips

There are tons of Philips Hue deals live at Amazon.com, and you can check them all out by following this link. However, we have decided to list the most attractive ones, as you can currently pick up a pair of Philips Hue Smart Light BR30 Bulbs for just $68. This is possible thanks to the latest 20 percent discount that will get you $20 savings and the added 15 percent savings that come with the on-page coupon. And the best part is that you can also score the same savings on a pair of A19 LED Smart Bulbs.

Suppose you want to give more life to your exteriors. In that case, check out the Philips Hue Lily White & Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit, which now sells for $266 after a $74 discount. And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can also consider going for the Govee Color Changing Light Bulbs that now sell for just 10 after you add the 50 percent discount coupon.

Philips Hue A19 LED Smart Bulb Philips Hue Smart Light A19LED Smart Bulbs provide easy and smart lighting solutions, as you can add color to any room with a single smart bulb, offering warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors for you to se the right mood for every occasion. View at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger

Finally, more gaming deals with the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset that’s now available for $30 after the latest 40 percent discount. This model comes with a lightweight design, comfortable memory foam, and noise cancelation microphone, and the best part is that it will work with the latest gaming consoles and your PC.

Other gaming deals include the Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse, which sells for $60 after scoring a $40 discount, and the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless, which goes for $112 after a 26 percent discount in case you’re interested in wireless gaming peripherals.