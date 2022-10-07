Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, some of Apple's best iPads, and more on sale

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

We start today’s best deals selection with one of the coolest smartphones on the market, as you can currently pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $900. This deal is great because it will get you the 256GB storage version at the same price as the 128GB variant, thanks to the latest 15 percent discount that will get you $160 savings. And to make things even more interesting, you can get an added $526 discount with an eligible trade-in.

Either way, you would get Samsung’s latest iteration of its smaller foldable phone, which comes with a clamshell design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery that will get you more than enough power to get you through the day.

And if you’re looking for a more conventional phone, you can also save on the Samsung Galaxy S22, which now starts at $750 after scoring a $100 discount. This will get you an unlocked model with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 US version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Blue The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. View at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini

We aren’t sure if we will receive new Apple products this month, but you can get your hands on the 2021 version of the Apple iPad Mini for just $400 after a recent 20 percent discount that will get you $99 savings. This will get you Apple’s smallest iPad with an 8.3-inch display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, Touch ID, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and other cool features.

If you want a larger canvas and more power, you should consider going for the M1-powered iPad Air, which now sells for $559 after scoring a 7 percent discount that translates to $40 savings. This model comes with a larger 10.4-inch display and 64GB storage. However, you can also get the 256GB model for $679, which comes with a more compelling $70 discount.

2021 Apple iPad Mini Apple's latest and most powerful iPad mini is already on sale! View at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

We have also received several cool savings on some powerful laptops, starting with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which now sells for $1,899 on its 13.5-inch model that comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. This model usually sells for $2,300, which means that you can get this powerful new laptop and still manage to save $400. However, savings don’t stop there, as you can browse between several configurations with different price tags and discounts.

Suppose you want the most affordable option. In that case, you should consider going for the 13.5-inch model with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage that goes for $1,400 after receiving a $300 discount. The best part is that you can use these savings to purchase the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now sells for $65 after receiving 50 percent savings, or get the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse for $30 and get 40 percent off.

Surface Laptop 4 The Microsoft Laptop 4 features an elegant and minimalistic design, and tons of configurations to choose from, which also include the processor that powers the show behind the curtain View at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7

The launch of the new Apple Watch Series 8 has brought insane savings to the Watch Series 7, so this may be one of the best moments to pick one up. Especially if you find out that you can currently purchase the smaller 41mm model with GPS only for just $258 with a Green Aluminum Case and Clover Sport Band, but make sure you browse through the different color options and configurations to see if there’s something perfect for you.

And if you’re looking for something even more budget-friendly, I suggest you go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, as it is still a decent option in 2022. It comes with a $195 price tag after seeing a 30 percent discount, and the best part is that it also features an ECG monitor, fitness tracking, and more.