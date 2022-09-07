Today’s best deals will get you great savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, powerful gaming PCs, Garmin smartwatches, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in hand

Today’s best deals come from Samsung, Amazon, and B&H, where you will find the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip starting at $360 after receiving up to $700 enhanced trade-in savings on a first device and $250 trade-in savings on a second device. The best part is that Samsung’s trade-in program will get you a $200 guaranteed trade-in credit on any condition Galaxy device. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a dual camera setup with 12MP shooters, and other great features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,060, but you can also get yours for less if you choose to activate a new line on T-Mobile’s network, as it will get you $1,000 savings. In addition, you can also get $1,000 savings when you trade in selected devices at AT&T, which means that you can get your new phone for less. And if that’s still not a good enough deal, you can also consider checking out the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Amazon.com, as you can now get one starting at $474 after receiving $526 savings with an eligible trade-in.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is also on sale, and you can get yours for $790 after receiving a $140 discount representing 15 percent savings. This gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and other goodies.

SkyTech’s Shadow Gaming Computer PC Desktop is also on sale, and you can get yours for $911 after receiving a 33 percent discount that will get you $439 savings. This model includes a Ryzen 5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage under the hood. However, if you want more power, check out the Skytech Chronos White Gaming PC Desktop that sells for $2,200 after scoring an insane $800 discount. This model packs an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVME SSD storage, and RTX 3080 Ti graphics.

Garmin Instinct Solar

We have also spotted some interesting savings on the Garmin Instinct Solar that now sells for just $260 after picking up a 26 percent discount that will get you $90 savings. This rugged outdoor smartwatch with solar charging capabilities is great for those who love outdoor activities. The Garmin Venu is a more affordable option that now goes for $177. This amazing smartwatch is receiving an amazing 49 percent discount that will get you a fantastic smartwatch with body energy monitoring, animated workouts, Pulse Ox Sensor, and more.

You can also get your hands on the Garmin Vivoactive 4, which sells for $260 after a 21 percent discount or get the more affordable Amazfit T-Rex Smart Watch that goes for $80. This model usually sells for $140, but the latest offer will let you score $60 savings after a 43 percent discount.

Google Nest Hub

We now head over to B&H, where the Google Nest Hub is now available for $55. This amazing smart display usually goes for $100, so today’s deal will get you $45 savings. The Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch WSVGA touchscreen, three far-field microphones, a 1.7-inch full-range speaker, built-in Google Assistant, and a mic must switch for those who want added privacy. It will let you control most of your smart home devices, including the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, which now sells for $197 after an 11 percent discount.

LG Ultragear UHD

Finally, the 27-inch LG Ultragear UHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor is receiving a 23 percent discount that will get you more than $200 savings. In other words, you can get this amazing gaming monitor for $695. However, you can get a more affordable 27-inch LG Ultragear QHD IPS gaming monitor for $280 after scoring a 7 percent discount. Or you can also consider checking out the ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q 32-inch gaming monitor that sells for $550 after a $160 discount.