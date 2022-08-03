Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Motorola Edge+, Apple AirPods Max, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

We are getting closer to the launch of Samsung’s new foldable devices, which means that the current models are starting to get special attention, as retailers need to make space for the new models. This is why you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $850 after receiving a very compelling 19 percent discount. This model comes with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and a $200 discount. The 128GB storage model sells for the same price, but you will only get $150 savings and, most importantly, only half the storage space.

The larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also on sale, and you can take one home for $1,400 after the latest 22 percent discount, which means you can get yours and save $400.

You can use those savings to purchase a 2022 Samsung Wireless Charger Dual Fast Charge Pad that will provide 15W wireless charging speeds for just $59 after the latest 15 percent discount. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad DUO, which sells for $50 after picking up a 17 percent discount.

Motorola Edge+

We have another excellent option for those looking for a new Android phone, as the Motorola Edge+ is now available for just $500 at Woot.com. This 2022 model usually sells for $1,000, which means you can score 50 percent savings. In addition, the Motorola Edge+ comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a massive 4,800mAh battery, and an impressive 50MP primary shooter on its triple camera setup.

The phone’s display is also rather impressive, as it features a 6.7-inch OLED panel, and don’t worry about performance since it also packs the latest Snapdragon processor on the market. And you can use these amazing savings to purchase a new Moto Edge+ Protective Case, as it will help you keep your new investment safe for just $17 after seeing a 15 percent discount.

However, you can also opt for the 2021 version of the Motorola Edge, which now goes for $399 after receiving a 43 percent discount. This model has 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a 108MP camera.

Apple AirPods Max

Save on one of the best headphones on the market, as Apple’s AirPods Max are now available for just $450. This offer comes in two parts, as the first discount will appear on the products landing page, giving you $70 savings, while the second part will appear at checkout, helping you save $99. The AirPods Max feature Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and a Digital Crown for volume control.

However, you don’t need to spend more than $100 for a new pair of earphones if you can settle for a pair of the second-generation AirPods that sell for just $99.99. And if you want something a bit more premium, you can also check out the AirPods Pro, which sell for $180 after a 28 percent discount.

Razer Blade Pro 17

We have great news for those hardcore gamers who are currently looking for a new battle station, as the 2020 version of the Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop is now available for $2,099 after picking up an insane $1,100.99 discount, which represents 34 percent savings.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop comprises an Intel Core i7 processor with 8 cores, a massive 17.3-inch FHD display capable of reaching 300Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

You can also complete your package with a new Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, as it now sells for $198 after seeing a 14 percent discount, or get the more affordable Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which sells for $85 after a $45 discount on its Official League of Legends Edition. Or get your new Corsair MM350 PRO Premium Spill-Proof Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad for just $37 after a 9 percent discount.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

Finally, we have the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that is now receiving a $100 discount, meaning you can take one of these fantastic 32-inch monitors home for just $600. Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor will be great for those who want to have a large canvas for their workflow, but they will get the added features of a smart TV with Alexa built-in. In other words, you will also be able to stream your favorite content directly to your smart monitor without needing another device.

Of course, there are more affordable monitor options, including the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor and Streaming TV that sells for $330 after an 11 percent discount. This model also features a 32-inch display and support for the best and latest streaming services. Or go for a more conventional 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor with a 1000R Curved Screen that sells for $336 after a 21 percent discount.