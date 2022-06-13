Best deals today: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, iPad Mini, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Father’s Day deals just keep on getting better at Amazon.com, where you can now buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip starting at $850 after the latest 15 percent saving. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and several features that make it one of the best phones in 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great device that has a great 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display when unfolded and a smaller 1.9-inch Dynamic OLED cover display when closed. You also get a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging to give you an all-day battery, and you will also find a dual 12MP camera with wide and ultrawide sensors to give you up to 10X digital zoom, a 10MP selfie camera, and $150 savings if you act fast.

However, you can also consider going for the 256GB storage model that sells for $893 after a 15 percent discount that will get you $157 savings. And there’s also the option to get your Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for $960 after a 16 percent discount, which translates to more interesting $190 savings.

Apple iPad Mini

Next up, we have Apple’s latest iPad Mini, which sells for $540 after picking up a 17 percent discount that translates to $109 savings. This will get you a new tablet with Wi-Fi-only support and 256GB of storage room for your favorite shows, apps, and more.

The iPad mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for biometric authentication, up to 10 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and four different colors to chose from.

And if you want LTE support, you can also score some interesting savings on the 64GB storage model with LTE connectivity that now sells for $550 after a $99 discount.

Both models support the latest iteration of the Apple Pencil, and that’s great, considering that this accessory is now receiving a 23 percent discount, meaning that you can take one home for $99.

Apple TV 4K

Moving on to more Apple devices, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K that is now available for just $130 after the latest 27 percent discount. This means that you can save $49 on your new Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage.

The Apple TV 4K supports your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Plus, you also experience immersive, room-filling sound thanks to Dolby Atmos. To improve the experience, we have Apple’s A12 Bionic chip to boost audio, video, and graphics. Further, you get 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision for fluid, crisp video, and you can also use it with your other Apple devices with AirPlay, which will let you share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are also on sale, and these are now available for $429 on its Green and Space Gray color options that will help you keep $120 in your pocket after the latest 22 percent savings. The next best option sells for $430 in Pink, while the Silver and Sky Blue options sell for $449.

These incredible headphones include an Apple-designed dynamic driver to deliver high-fidelity audio and amazing features, including one of the best Active Noise Cancelation experiences on the market so you can enjoy your favorite tunes, movies, and other media without being interrupted by anything that goes on around you. Further, you can also experience Transparency Mode to let some of the external noise into your ears, which is very convenient while walking around the city, or when you meet up with someone you know.

Further, you will receive up to 20 hours of listening time, effortless setup, on-head detection, seamless switching between devices, and computational audio thanks to Apple’s H1 chip and software.

Suppose you don’t want to pay that much for a pair of noise-canceling headphones. In that case, you can also consider the AirPods Pro that are still selling for $175 after the latest $74 savings.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Finally, we have the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that are now listed on both its Triple Black and Silver Luxe color options. Unfortunately, you won’t find any savings on the product’s landing page, but you must remember that these headphones usually sell for $399, which means that you can pick up a pair and still save $70.

You can also get a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for less at eBay, but only if you’re OK with buying certified refurbished products. However, they are now selling for as low as $239, which means $140 savings for anyone interested in picking up a pair of these amazing headphones.

Either way, you will get a fantastic pair of noise-canceling headphones with up to 20 hours of listening time, which is great for current pricing.