Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple’s Mac mini, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Well, it seems that Samsung has some of the best deals no matter where you look. Now, these great savings are available at Amazon.com, where the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently scoring a $300 discount representing 30 percent savings. This will let you pick up a new, unlocked device for $700.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display, and an external 1.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display. It also features a long-lasting battery, support for 15W Fast Charge, and two 12MP sensors on its camera setup.

However, you can also go for this year’s Galaxy S22 model that starts at the same price after scoring a $100 discount. The base variant of the Galaxy S22 lineup comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 128GB storage, and one of the best cameras on a phone, as it will let you capture content at 8K. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that sells for $600 after the latest 14 percent discount.

Mac Mini

Next up, we have Apple’s 2020 Mac mini, which goes for $570 after scoring a $99 discount from its current $669 price tag. This Mac comes with Apple’s first-generation M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. This model is up to three times faster than its Intel-powered predecessor when taking on basic tasks and up to six times faster when dealing with graphics-intensive apps and games. Just remember to have a keyboard, a mouse, and a display available when you choose to purchase this product, as it only comes with its power cord.

If you want a more portable solution, we have the M1-powered MacBook Air, now available for $899 at B&H Photo Video after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes with the same M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, but it comes with everything else you need to start working.

Apple Watch Series 7

Still in the Apple section, we have caught a glimpse of the Apple Watch Series 7 that is currently available for $403 on its 45mm model with LTE support, which means that you would be able to take one of these babies with you and still save $126, which translates to 24 percent savings. However, this will limit your color options to the Blue Aluminum Case with an Abyss Blue Sport Band version. You could also go for the Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band variant that sells for $436 after an 18 percent discount. Suppose you're not into any of those two color options, then you will have to settle for 13 percent savings, which is still a very compelling $70 discount on every other variant.

If you want more affordable options, you can also check out the smaller 41mm models that sell for $329 after picking up a $70 discount representing 18 percent savings. And the best part is that this offer is available in every color option with an aluminum case and sports band.

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series

We have also seen an interesting price drop on the Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, that now starts at $548 on its smaller 43-inch version. Indeed, savings are not visible due to the price cut, but you must know that this 2022 model arrived with a $598 price tag, meaning that you would be scoring $50 savings.However, some of the best savings come with the 65-inch version, now priced at $798, which is $200 less than its starting $998 price tag. Of course, it would be better to go for the 85-inch variant that now sells for $2,998 after a $302 discount, but that may not be within your budget.

Either way, buy a Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K model, and you will be taking a beautiful smart TV with a 4K HDR Processor X1 and a wide spectrum of colors to deliver excellent picture quality with vivid colors, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a desirable home theater experience, and an enhanced gaming model that will work perfectly with your Sony PlayStation gaming console.

Beats Studio 3

Finally, we have some very compelling savings on the Beats Studio 3 that are now available for just $180 after scoring an insane 49 percent discount that will help you keep $170 in your pocket. In addition, the Beats Studio 3 come with amazing noise canceling, an over-ear design, Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, and up to 22 hours of listening time. And the best part is that you can score the same amazing deals on three different color options, including Shadow Gray, Matte Black, and White.

And if you want more options to choose from, head over to B&H, where the latest Mega Deal Zone savings will help you get your hands on a new pair of Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $209 after scoring a $20 discount. Or check out the complete list of Bose products with up to $200 savings. But hurry, because these deals will be gone at midnight.