Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple’s Mac Mini and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

We start today’s deals with one of the coolest smartphones in the market, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently receiving a 19 percent discount over at Amazon.com, which translates to $200 instant savings. In other words, you can get this new and unlocked device for $850. However, savings don’t end there, as you will also be able to score $100 savings on the Galaxy Buds 2, should you decide to purchase them along with your new foldable phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a foldable clamshell design that’s perfect for single-handed use. It also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an external cover screen, and other great features. If you want the 128GB storage model, you will end up paying $900 after a $100 discount, as it is only receiving a 10 percent discount. So yeah, getting twice the storage for $50 less seems like the best way to go.

Motorola Edge

We have another great option for anyone looking to purchase a new smartphone, as the 2021 version of the Motorola Edge is currently receiving a very compelling 36 percent discount. This means that you can get a new and unlocked device for just $450, and you will be able to keep $250 in your pocket.

The Motorola Edge is a great option for those looking for a new midranger smartphone with a long-lasting battery and decent specs. This device comes packed with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, and a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision Display that’s capable of delivering 144Hz refresh rates. We would also receive a massive 5,000mAh battery that will provide up to 40 hours of charge, a beautiful camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and other cool features.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features a 13-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and other great features. Remember that you can only take full advantage of this great little PC with a Surface Signature Keyboard that separately sells for $160 after receiving a 20 percent discount, which translates to $40 savings.

And if you want to add more to your new tablet PC, you can also pick up a new Logitech G G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse that is currently getting an insane 55 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $45 and save $55. And if you want a larger canvas to work on, you can also check out the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 2K HDR Gaming Monitor, which is now available for $619 after getting an $80 discount that represents 11 percent savings.

Apple Mac Mini

We have been spotting some exciting deals on tons of Apple products, but today we will focus on the 2020 model of Apple’s Mac mini that is currently receiving a $99 discount, which means that you purchase your new Mac for just $570. You may not see the instant savings on the product’s landing page, but don’t worry; these will appear at checkout.

The Mac Mini comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU that packs up to 3 times faster performance than its Intel-powered predecessor, an 8-core GPU with up to 6x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps, and you also get 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space under the hood.

Apple AirPods Pro

We have an excellent choice for those looking to purchase a new pair of headphones, as the Apple AirPods Pro are currently picking up an incredible 30 percent discount that will let you buy a new pair of these noise-canceling earphones for just $175. The latest version of the Apple AirPods Pro usually retails for 249, which means that this offer will help you save $74.

The Apple AirPods Pro feature outstanding Active Noise Cancelation to block outside noise, a convenient Transparency Mode that will help you hear what goes on around you, letting you interact with other people, and it’s especially helpful when walking around. Other amazing features include Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ, which will give you a better audio experience, as it will make you feel surrounded by the music that will automatically adapt to your ears.

You can also take your Apple AirPods Pro earbuds to the gym or the pool, as they are sweat and water-resistant, so an occasional splash won’t do them any harm.

VIZIO OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Moving on to the smart TV department, we find that you can currently purchase a new VIZIO OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for just $1,000 on its 55-inch model after receiving a $200 discount. This smart TV usually sells for $1,200, so this is not a bad deal, considering that it features Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rates, a Pro Gaming Engine, plus Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. You can also opt for the larger 65-inch model, but you will find it selling for $1,749, and it’s unfortunately not on sale.

Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller

We have an even better deal for Star Wars fans, as the Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller is currently picking up a 15 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $153. In addition, this wireless controller comes with a Quick Charging Stand as part of a bundle that will help Xbox gamers save on batteries. The Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller is compatible with the latest Xbox Series X, Series S, and the Xbox One. It also features Impulse Triggers, textured grips, up to 12 hours of battery life, and secure magnetic charging, so you make sure your new controller won’t fall off while charging.

Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower

Finally, the best deal in this selection comes as the Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower, receiving an insane 53 percent discount. This means that you can get your hands on this potent Bluetooth speaker for just $140 after picking up a lovely $160 discount, or you can get two and still manage to save some money.

The Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower features bi-directional sound that will help you experience wider room-filling sound, a bass booster, which can be activated with a button. This 300W speaker also comes with built-in LED party lights that will pulse to the beat of your favorite tunes, and you also get a spill-resistant top panel, so don’t worry about spilling a drink on your new multi-connection Bluetooth speaker.