Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple Watch Series 7, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

We have no idea when we’re getting the new iteration of Samsung’s foldable devices, but you can still check out the current foldable models that are now on sale.

For instance, you can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $850 over at Amazon.com. This clamshell-designed phone receives a 19 percent discount, translating to $200 savings. Or you can choose to get it from Samsung.com, where you will find it going for as low as $175 after an eligible trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes unlocked on its US version, which means that you get a new device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. However, you can also opt for the entry-level variant that packs the exact RAM and processor, but it only features 128GB storage, and you would have to pay the same $850, which doesn’t make it the most brilliant move.

Apple Watch Series 7

Moving on to the smartwatch department, we find that the Apple Watch Series 7 is starting to get some rather aggressive discounts as we get closer to the possible arrival of the Series 8. This device is now available for $430 after scoring a very compelling $99 deal. Upon purchase, you will receive a new 45mm model with LTE support with a Blue Aluminum Case and Abyss Blue Sport Band.

Of course, you can also mess around with color options and case sizes and even check out the higher-end variants with a Milanese Loop, as savings will vary depending on the variant you go for. For instance, I would go for the 45mm, GPS-only variant that sells for $359 after a $70 discount. And if you want to spend even less, you can also consider the 41mm model that sells for just $329 after receiving the same treatment, meaning you can get one and save $70.

MSI Creator Z16

Moving on to laptops, we have found a very powerful beast on sale. It comes as the MSI Creator Z16 A11UET-043 Professional Laptop that is now receiving a whopping 27 percent discount, which translates to $800 savings for those interested in one. Either way, you will have to pay $2,199, which is not bad considering what you’re getting.

The MSI Creator Z16 Professional Laptop includes a beautiful 16-inch QHD touch display that delivers 120Hz refresh rates. Inside, you get an Intel Core i9 processor, 2TB storage space, 32GB RAM, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, making it an excellent choice for those who want a gaming laptop without the aesthetics found in most gaming laptops. And if you want to make the best out of this purchase, I suggest you use those $800 savings to get your hands on a new 49-inch Asus ROG Strix Curved Gaming FreeSync Monitor that is now available for $699 after a $100 discount. This will help you improve your productivity and gaming performance since you will be able to see anything that goes on around you with that massive field of view. Oh, and it also supports 144Hz refresh rates.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

You can also score huge savings on the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker that is now available for $90 after seeing a massive $60 price drop on its Night Black color variant. This portable Bluetooth speaker comes in four different color options, some of which are still selling for $150, so choose wisely if you want to save some money.

The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is a great option for those who want to enjoy their favorite tunes anywhere they go. They will keep the party going for up to 15 hours, thanks to its long-lasting battery life, and it also comes with an IP67 rating, meaning that you can get it wet without a worry in the world. Of course, you may also want to consider a similar option that comes as the JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless, which is now selling for $120 after scoring a 33 percent discount.

Razer Opus X Wireless

And since we’re already in the audio department, you should also take a look at the Razer Opus X Wireless Low Latency Headset that are now receiving a $20 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $80. The Razer Opus X Headset features active noise cancelation, Bluetooth 5.0, 60ms low latency, and custom-tuned 40mm drivers to take your listening experience to the next level.

The best part is that the Razer Opus X Wireless Low Latency Headset comes in three different color options, and they are all receiving the same special treatment, meaning that you can pick up these fantastic over-ear headsets that can double up as a regular pair of headphones for $80. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can also consider the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset that goes for $40 after a huge 50 percent discount.