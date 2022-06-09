Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Xbox Series S, and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Today’s deals will get you insane savings on several gaming products, wireless earphones, and more. But we will start with Samsung’s latest and best tablet. As you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starting at just $584 after the latest 17 percent discount that will get you more than $116 savings. This model is the most affordable of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8 series, as it comes with an 11-inch LCD touchscreen, 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and other great features.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an S Pen included in the box, and it’s a great option for those looking to get a new tablet with long-lasting battery life. It may not be the best tablet in the world, but at least you can be sure that it will be great for content consumption, taking notes, and taking care of most tasks that don’t need that much power.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Of course, there are more affordable options for you to consider. For instance, I’d recommend the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, as it comes with a larger 12.4-inch display, and you can take one home for just $450 after receiving a 26 percent discount that will get you $159.99 savings. Indeed, it comes with less storage space, but you also get an S Pen and a Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want.

Xbox Series S

Moving into gaming territory, we find the Microsoft Xbox Series S, Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle that is listed for $298. However, you can get this amazing combo for less when you enter promo code TECHGIFTSFORDAD at checkout. This will let you take this fantastic gaming console home for just $254 shipped.

Indeed, it’s not Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console, but it will be more than perfect for those dads who just want to sit back and enjoy their favorite games after a long day of work. Of course, you can also take advantage of this deal if you’re not a dad, as eBay won’t be checking to see how many kids you have. The Microsoft Xbox Series S bundle comes with a disk-free gaming console, an Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, a power cord, a high-speed HDMI cable, and some goodies to get you started on Fortnite and Rocket League.

And since we’re in the gaming segment, we must also mention the ABS Master Gaming PC that is now available for $1,250 after receiving a 21 percent discount that translates to $350 savings. This powerful gaming PC comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles available today. It packs 10GB RAM, 512GB storage, a custom CPU/GPU, and other great features to have you playing your favorite games.

Apple AirPods

We have also spotted some exciting savings on the third-generation AirPods that are now picking up a 16 percent discount, which will get you $29 savings. In other words, you can take a pair of these amazing wireless earbuds for $150.

Apple’s latest version of its more affordable AirPods come with an all-new contoured design and a force sensor that will let you control your music, calls, and other media with easy gestures. Further, you also receive other amazing features, including Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, up to 30 hours of battery life with their MagSafe Charging Case, and the best part is that they’re also water and sweat resistant.

Other options come from the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, which are now available for $199 after scoring an $80 discount representing 29 percent savings. These are one of the world’s most effective noise-canceling earbuds, and they come in three different color options for you to choose from. Unfortunately, their battery life will only extend to 18 hours of use with their wireless charging case, but you also get water and sweat resistance.

Apple AirPods Score amazing sound for less with the Apple AirPods 3 that now deliver spatial audio, adaptive EQ, a long-lasting battery, a new design, and other great features while remaining one of Apple’s most affordable audio solutions.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

We have also found some cool deals on the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller that is now available for just $45 after seeing a massive 50 percent discount. This gamepad for Android devices will let you enjoy your games even better than before, and the best part is that it’s completely compatible with gaming services, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, xCloud, Stadia, GeForce NOW, and Luna. And don’t worry about draining your phone’s battery, as it comes with passthrough charging. And if you want to get the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for your iPhone, it is currently selling for $60 after a $40 discount. This model will work with most iPhones, including the iPhone X and later lineups.

And if you’re looking to get a more affordable gaming controller for your PC or Xbox, you can consider checking out the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S that sells for $30 after an $8 discount.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Take your gaming to the next level with the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller, which will give you an improved mobile gaming experience on Android and iOS devices.

Tile Slim

Finally, we have some exciting deals on Bluetooth trackers, as you can currently buy a new Tile Slim for just $20 after a $10 discount that represents 33 percent savings. This slim and sleek Bluetooth tracker or item locator will be perfect for finding your wallet, passport, and other important things, including your electronic devices. It comes with a built-in 3-year battery and water resistance. Also, it works with Alexa, so you can tell your digital assistant to help you find your stuff in case you misplaced something.

Other options include the Tile Mate, which is now available for $17 after an $8 discount. And if you’re an Apple user, you may want to check out the latest deals on Apple’s AirTags, as a single tracker is now available for $24 after scoring a $5 discount that will get you 17 percent savings. However, I’d go for the 4-pack that is now selling for $89 after a $10 discount, which means that you can get each for $22.25.