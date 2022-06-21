Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Victus 16 Gaming Laptop, smart TVs, and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

We’ve had tons of amazing deals today, but a few more can’t hurt. So now, we head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 receiving a 16 percent discount that will let you take one home for $590. This model comes with an 11-inch LDC display, 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, all-day battery life, an S Pen in the box, and more than $110 savings.

However, you can opt for the competition and go for the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now selling for $559 after receiving a $40 discount. The iPad Air gen 5 comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 64GB storage space, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and anti-reflective coating, stereo landscape speakers, and more. And if you want to pay a bit more, you can also go for the 11-inch iPad Pro that sells for $749 after scoring a $50 discount.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want.

Victus by HP 16 Gaming Laptop

Moving on to the gaming segment, we have spotted 13 percent savings on the Victus by HP 16 Gaming Laptop that now sells for $1,330. This model comes with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. Of course, this model comes with enhanced thermals and a backlit keyboard, as with all gaming laptops.

And suppose you want to take your gaming to the next level. In that case, you can also consider checking out a dedicated gaming keyboard, especially considering that the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now selling for $60 after picking up a $30 discount that represents 30 percent savings. Or get the Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard with Customizable Emoji Keys that goes for $84.

Victus by HP 16 Gaming Laptop Take your gaming to the next level with the Victus by HP 16 Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and tons of power under the hood.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

We have also seen Samsung’s Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV getting a 14 percent discount, which means you can take one home for $2,398. However, just before you get too excited, I recommend you check out last year’s Class Neo QLED 4K model that is receiving massive savings at Samsung.com thanks to the ongoing Discover Samsung sales event.

Either way, you would be getting an amazing smart TV with Quantum Matrix, Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Dolby Atmos, object tracking sound, and other great features.

However, you should also check out the latest deals on the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV that starts at $200 if you’re a member of Amazon Prime. Or get the Toshiba 75-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $700 after receiving an astonishing 50 percent discount.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Apple TV 4K

or go for the 64GB storage model that sells for $190 and get the same savings.

The Apple TV 4K features amazing audio thanks to Dolby Atmos support and Apple’s A12 Bionic chip for a smoother experience that will also boost audio, video, and graphics. You also get 4K high frame rate HDR, Dolby Vision, and support for the best apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

And if you want a more affordable option, you can check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max that is now selling for $35 after a $20 discount that becomes available when you add promo code ADDFTV at checkout. This is the same price you would have to pay for the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, so it’s an exciting option. And if you want to spend even less, you should go for the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote that sells for $25 after seeing a 38 percent discount.

Apple TV 4K Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K is the perfect complement for Apple users who want to enjoy their favorite streaming services at home. It delivers an outstanding media experience and supports the most popular streaming services available.

Luna Controller

Finally, we have the Luna Controller that is now available for just $40 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Savings, which means you would be scoring $30 if you’re currently a Prime Member. The Luna Controller is “best for Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna.” In case you’re interested, as it connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

Or you can consider the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S that goes for $30 after the latest 21 percent discount, in case you’re only interested in playing games on your PC or your favorite Xbox gaming console.