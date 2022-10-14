Today's best deals come from Best Buy and Amazon, where you will find the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Logitech's best gaming keyboard, and more on sale

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

We start today’s best deals selection with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, that’s currently receiving a $130 discount on its 128GB storage space. This deal is available at Best Buy and comes for a limited time, so you may want to hurry if you want to take advantage of it. This version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display with QHD resolution, making it great for gaming and streaming your favorite content, as it will deliver lifelike images and graphics, and it is also great for those interested in professional editing and content creation. You only get WiFi support, but that’s OK since you also get a free S Pen in the box. This product would usually cost you $1,100, but today’s deal will let you get one for just $970.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can also opt for the 256GB storage model that comes with better savings, as this option will let you keep $200 in your pocket since it now sells for $1,000. And if that’s still too much for your budget, remember that you can also consider going for the base model that sells for $550 after a new $150 discount that will get you a WiFi-only Android 12 tablet with an 11-inch display and 128GB storage under the hood.

Beats Studio Buds

You can also save on a new pair of Beats Studio Buds, as these amazing true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are now available for $100 after scoring a 33 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. This deal is available across its five different color options, so you can choose what works best for you without compromising. The Beats Studio Buds feature an IPX4 rating, which makes them sweat and water-resistant, but don’t go swimming while wearing them, or you may regret it. You also get amazing Bluetooth connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, you can also check out the Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that now sell for $76 after receiving a $44 discount representing 37 percent savings.

We have also spotted some cool savings on the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are now available for $246 after receiving a massive 38 percent discount. These wireless headphones usually sell for $399, meaning you would score $153 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.

Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar

And since we’re talking about great audio products, we must also include the latest savings applied to the Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar that now sells for 898 after receiving a 31 percent discount, which represents $400 savings. This amazing soundbar features Wireless Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Q Symphony, SpaceFit Sound, Airplay 2, Adaptive Sound, Game Pro Mode, and more. The best part is that it comes with Alexa built-in, which means that you will be able to control your smart home devices with voice commands thanks to your digital assistant.

However, you can also consider the more affordable Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer that sells for $198 after a 29 percent discount that will get you more than $81 savings.

Logitech G915 TKL

One of my favorite keyboards is also on sale, and you can get your hands on yours starting at $184 after the latest 22 percent discount applied to the Logitech G915 TKL with tactile keyboard switches. This keyboard usually sells for $230, which means that you can currently pick one up and save more than $40. Of course, you can also opt for the variant with linear switches that now goes for $191 after a 17 percent discount, which is still a great deal, as both options will deliver a fantastic typing experience.

Suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can get the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $58 after receiving a 36 percent discount or the Corsair K60 RGB Pro for $70 after receiving a $30 discount. You can also go for the Cooler Master CK721, which comes with a $90 price tag after seeing a 28 percent discount. The best part of this deal is that it comes with a wrist rest, so you don’t suffer from any kind of pain after gaming for several hours.