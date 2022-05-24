Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, smart monitors, gaming peripherals, and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Today’s deals selection has several interesting products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which is currently available for as low as $630 after receiving a $75 discount representing 11 percent savings. This model comes packed with an 11-inch LCD display, 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, all-day battery life, an ultra-wide camera, and a DeX Productivity feature that will make this a decent workhorse. And you don’t have to worry about buying the Galaxy S Pen separately, as it also comes in the box. Remember to stick with the Silver colored model, as the other color options aren’t as affordable.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which also receives an 11 percent discount, which translates to you saving $95. In other words, you can get your new Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED display, Wi-Fi-6 support, and more for $805.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want.

Samsung M8 Series Smart Monitor

We have a fantastic deal for those who aren’t sure whether to get their hands on a new smart TV or a new monitor for their workstation, as the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is currently scoring a 14 percent discount on its 32-inch model, which leaves it up for grabs at just $600, which means you get to save $100. This smart monitor features 4K UHD resolution, Adaptive Picture, and Ultra-Wide Gaming View, and you can also use it to enjoy your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. And don’t worry about the sound, as it also comes with built-in speakers.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, then you should consider the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor & Streaming TV, as it is currently scoring an 11 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $328. The Samsung M7 Smart Monitor & Streaming TV usually sells for $370, which means you get to save $42.

Samsung M8 Series Smart Monitor The Samsung M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is a perfect option for those who want to enjoy a crisp and bright image, along with the benefits of having a smart TV with 60Hz refresh rates and smart assistants already built-in.

Jamo C912 Subwoofer

Moving to the audio department, we have spotted some exciting savings on the Jamo C912 Subwoofer that is now available for just $161. You will now find any savings listed on this product, as Amazon just decided to give it a more affordable price tag. However, this pricing will only be available on the White-colored variant, as the Black variant sells for $204. Jamo’s C912 Subwoofer usually sells for $219, which means that you can get your new subwoofer and still manage to save $58.

The Jamo C912 Subwoofer features a potent sound thanks to its 400-watt amplifier, and it is wireless-ready, so you can connect it with your current sound system. This subwoofer will be perfect for improving your audio experience when watching movies or when playing your favorite tunes.

And suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers that are now available for $140 after scoring a $20 discount that represents 13 percent savings.

Jamo C912 Subwoofer Experience a new audio experience with Jamo’s C912 Subwoofer that packs 400 watts of power to help you enjoy your movies and your favorite tunes.

Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller

We have an exciting deal on our hands with the Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller. This amazing product is currently listed for $49 on eBay, so you can now pick up this controller and save $50. However, you can make its price drop even further by adding promo code MEMDAY15OFF at checkout. In other words, you can take one home for just $36.

You can also get the same Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller for $26 over at Amazon.com, which will get you $104 savings. Either way, the Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller comes with a multi-function layout, adjustable phone mount, hair-trigger mode, and more, but it will only work with Android devices.

If you’re interested in a gaming controller for your iPhone, you should consider the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller that sells for $72 after the latest 28 percent discount.

Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller The Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller for Android features an ergonomic multi-function button layout for expert control and advanced customization, an adjustable phone mount - for the best gaming experience at any angle, and more.

SteelSeries Arctis 9X

Finally, we have the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset that is now receiving a very compelling 20 percent discount. You can take one of these sexy-looking wireless headphones home for just $160. This will get you a new wireless headset with a long-lasting battery that will give you more than 20 hours of non-stop gaming. However, it will only be compatible with the Xbox One and the latest Xbox Series X and Series S models. If you want a wired option, you can check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox Multi-System Gaming Headset that will work with any of the latest gaming consoles. It currently goes for $250.

If that’s a bit too much for your current budget, then you should consider the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console that is now available for just $50 after the latest 29 percent discount. And if you want to go all out to receive the best audio experience for your gaming sessions, then don’t forget to check out the recently announced SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset that is now available for $350. This last model is compatible with the latest gaming consoles, and that also includes your PC and your mobile devices.