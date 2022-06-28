Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera, and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Today’s best deals selection starts with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which is currently receiving a 17 percent discount on its 256GB storage model, which means that you can take this version home for $649. However, you can also opt for the 128GB storage model that is now receiving a 16 percent discount that will help you take one home for 587, which is still a nice deal, considering that you would be scoring more than $110 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes packed with an 11-inch LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, all-day battery life, and other goodies.

However, you can also opt for a foldable device that also comes with S Pen support, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now selling for $1,250 after the latest $550 discount. In addition, this model comes with 256GB base storage space, 120Hz refresh rates, an under-display selfie camera, and other great features.

Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera

We then move on to Adorama, where you will find the Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Zoom Lens selling for $1,597 after receiving a $100 discount. Indeed, this may not be the hottest deal around, but it is still better than having to pay for this camera's full price.

The Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Zoom Lens comes with a full-frame camera sensor with 24MP resolution. It will also deliver max video quality of 4K at 30fps, and it also features a touchscreen and Wi-Fi support, so you can easily connect to your network to share your files.

And if you want more options, you can check out the Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body that now sells for $2,497 after the latest $500 savings, or head over to Adorama, where you will find a variety of camera lenses and camera kits for you to choose from.

Echo Dot

We have also found some excellent deals on the fourth-generation Echo Dot that now sells for $40 after scoring a 20 percent discount that will help you keep $10 in your pocket. The Amazon Echo Dot comes in three different color options and even some interesting variants that feature a built-in clock or the kid's version with some cool graphics, including a tiger and a panda to make it part of the decoration in your kid’s room.

Further, the Amazon Echo Dot will also let you control your smart home via voice commands, as it comes with Alexa built-in. And you can pair them up to experience amazing audio quality when used with your Fire TV devices.

However, if you’re only interested in a new, loud, and wireless speaker, then you can check out the Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker that sells for $399 after scoring a $100 discount that translates to 20 percent savings. This product will also let you enjoy the benefits of Alexa and other digital assistants. And you can also check out the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger that comes with a more affordable $90 price tag after receiving an insane 55 percent discount.

Google Nest Chromecast with Google TV

The Google Nest Chromecast with Google TV is also on sale at Adorama and Amazon. You will find this fantastic dongle selling for just $40 after receiving a 10 percent discount, which translates to $10 savings. This cool product will let you stream 4K content to your old TV and help you look for your favorite shows via voice commands, as it comes with Google Assistant features.

You will also get to stream all of your favorite content from the best streaming apps, including Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, and more.

However, you can also consider going for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is still available for just $35 when you add promo code ADDFTV at checkout. This means you will get $20 savings and one of the best streaming products available on the market.

eufy Security Floodlight Camera E with Built-in AI

Finally, we have spotted some deals on the eufy Security Floodlight Camera E with Built-in AI, which is now available for $170. You just need to add the on-page coupon before adding this product to your cart, which will get you $30 savings. This camera features 2K resolution, 2-way audio, and 2000-lumen brightness. And if you want a more affordable option that will only light up anytime someone comes too close to your home, then we have the Olafus 55W Flood Lights Outdoor Motion Sensor Light that sells for just $30 when you add the on-page coupon and promo code OLAFUS55 at checkout.