Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find several Samsung tablets, Apple's best AirPods, gaming mice, and more on sale

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

We start today’s best deals selection with many affordable devices that have become even more compelling after the latest savings. For instance, you can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for just $539 after receiving a 23 percent discount. This model usually sells for $700, meaning you can get one and keep $91 in your pocket. The Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest version of the latest Galaxy Tab S lineup, and it comes with an 11-inch LCD screen, 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an all-day battery, and an S Pen in the box.

Of course, you can also opt for more affordable options, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which now goes for $404 thanks to a 24 percent discount. This model comes with half the storage space as the Galaxy Tab S8, but you get a larger 12.4-inch display that will be perfect for those only interested in content consumption. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also consider taking the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for a spin, as you can take one home for $250 after a new $100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want. View at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

More great news for Apple fans, as you can now score even better savings on the first-generation AirPods Pro that are now available for $180. These headphones are still one of Apple’s best on the market, and the best part is that they look identical to their predecessors. You will get amazing active noise canceling, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, water and sweat resistance, and $69 savings. Of course, you can also opt for the latest version that sells for $240 after a $10 price drop.

You can also check out the higher-end Apple AirPods Max, now available for $429 after a 22 percent discount. However, this deal only applies to the Silver version, as every other model sells for $479. And if you’re OK with refurbished products, you can also consider going for a pair in Space Gray that sells for $400.

Apple AirPods Pro AirPods Pro offers Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode to hear the world around you, and Adaptive EQ to fine-tune audio to your ears. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and last up to 6-hours on a single charge. View at Amazon

Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Moving over to the gaming segment, we have spotted 15 percent savings on the Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, which means that you can take this cool gaming mouse in White for just $128. This model weighs only 59g, making it an amazing addition to your battle station. It also comes with third-generation optical switches, a 30K optical sensor, on-mouse DPI controls, and an 80-hour battery life.

You can also get the more affordable Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse with an RGB charging dock, which sells for $99 after a very compelling 34 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. And If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, you can check out the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, which sells for $39 after a $10 discount.

Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse The Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse weighs only 59g, making it an amazing addition to your battle station. It also comes with third-generation optical switches, a 30K optical sensor, on-mouse DPI controls, and an 80-hour battery life.

View at Amazon

WD 1TB My Passport SSD

Amazon is also letting you save on the WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable External Solid State Drive, which now sells for $138 after a 31 percent discount. This model will get you tons of storage space for your media files, games, and anything you have in mind. And savings get better when you opt for the 2T storage model that goes for $198 after a massive 48 percent discount.

Other alternatives come from Samsung and SanDisk, as the Samsung T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 1TB goes for $110 after a $30 discount, and the SanDisk Professional 6TB G-Drive Enterprise-Class External Desktop Hard Drive goes for $213, but this option will only get you $27 savings.

WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable The WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable will get you tons of storage space for your media files, games, and anything you have in mind. View at Amazon

ICON Slim Backpack

Finally, you will most definitely need a new backpack to carry your laptop and all your new accessories around, which means that you can check out the latest offer available on the INCASE ICON Slim Backpack, which now sells for $128 after scoring a $22 discount. This model is made of 100 percent Nylon, and it will be great for storing up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It comes with a slim and comfortable design and a dedicated laptop compartment that is fully padded and faux-fur lined for optimal protection.

And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can check out the Lenovo Legion 17-inch Armored Backpack II, which sells for $76 after a $42 discount, or get the Targus City Fusion Travel Backpack for Laptops for just $38.