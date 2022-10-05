Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, and more on sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We start today’s best deals selection with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, now available for just $1,000 after receiving a 17 percent discount. This model comes fully unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. You also get a large 6.8-inch WQHD+ Edge Screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rates and stylus support, a 5,000mAh battery, an impressive camera setup with a 108MP wide primary camera, and a 40MP selfie camera.

If you want to spend more and save more, you can also consider going for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which now starts at $1,500 after receiving a $420 discount. This model also comes unlocked, but you get four times more storage space, stylus support, and other great features. And if you don’t want to spend that much on a new smartphone, you can also consider going for the TCL 20 Pro 5G that now sells for 4300 after an insane 42 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, stylus support, and other great features. View at Amazon

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip

Apple’s latest iteration of its 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Chip is also on sale. This model arrived with a $1,300 price tag, but the latest $150 savings will let you pick one up starting at $1,149. This will get you a new laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 8GB Ram, 256GB storage space, Apple’s Touch Bar, a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and other great features.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can get the 512GB variant that now goes for $1,299 after receiving a more compelling $200 discount. Of course, you will receive the same M2 chip, RAM, display, and more. But options don’t stop there, as you can also pick up the previous generation M1-powered MacBook Air that now sells for $950 after receiving a 5 percent discount.

M2 MacBook Pro The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more. View at Amazon

VIZIO M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV

We included some exciting savings on LG smart TVs yesterday. Still, there are more affordable options on the market, starting with VIZIO’s 50-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, which is now available for $398 after a 25 percent discount. This model usually sells for $530, meaning you can take one home and save $132. You will receive a new smart TV with a voice remote, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Alexa compatibility, and AMD FreeSync. Or you can go for the 58-inch VIZIO M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV that sells for $598 after a 22 percent discount. And since we’re talking about large displays, I also thought you may want to check out Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Screen that’s now available for $3,300 after seeing a small $200 discount.

VIZIO M6 50-inch 4K QLED TV VIZIO MQ6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision Bright Picture to deliver more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, brightness, Quantum Color tech, and an IQ Active Processor for superior picture processing. View at Amazon

Logitech G915 TKL

Logitech’s G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is one of the best options for those hardcore gamers. It looks beautiful, elegant, and fast, even though that last one may depend on the switches you get and how fast you can type. Either way, you can get this fantastic keyboard starting at $184 when you go for the version with tactile switches. This product comes in three different versions, as you can also get one with clicky or linear switches.

Tactile switches are perfect for those who want a little resistance when pressing each key, meaning that they will be perfect for those who spend countless hours typing, with an occasional game session here and there. The Clicky option may be a pleasure for those who make a living through writing, and finally, the linear switches are perfect for hardcore gamers. Unfortunately, you will only be able to score savings on the Tactile version, as the other two sell for more than $220.

However, you can also choose to get your hands on a more affordable option, as the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard sells for $116 after seeing an 11 percent discount. Or get the more affordable EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for just $20 and score 60 percent savings.