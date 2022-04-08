Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, LG OLED G1 Series, and more are on sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones available in the market. It was announced a couple of months ago as part of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S lineup, and it is the perfect option for those Samsung fans who want to get their hands on a new iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. This device is currently available for $1,100 after scoring a $100 discount, and it can get you extra $80 savings with you add a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to your cart.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. However, you will get 12GB RAM if you decide to go for the models with more storage. Either way, you will get an amazing camera capable of recording 8K video, a bright display with stylus support, long-lasting battery life, a dedicated slot for the S Pen, and other great features. And the best part is that this deal is also available on the more affordable Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, so check them out.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is an excellent option for those looking to get tons of power and a beautiful design on their next smartphone. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and tons of other great features.

LG OLED G1 Series Smart TV

We have also spotted some exciting deals on the LG OLED G1 Series. This amazing smart TV is receiving a $400 discount, representing 17 percent savings on its 65-inch model, which is now available for $1,997. You will get similar savings on the 77-inch model that now sells for $3,297 after scoring a $403 discount, or choose the more affordable 55-inch model that will only cost you $1,397 after a $300 discount.

The LG OLED G1 Series is a potent yet slim smart OLED Evo TV with Gallery Design, capable of delivering up to 120Hz refresh rates. You also get AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, meaning you get Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support. It is also an excellent option for gamers, as it is G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, and HGiG compatible. You will also be able to control your smart TV with your choice of Google Assistant or Alexa, as they are both built-in.

LG OLED G1 Series Smart TV The LG OLED G1 Series is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology, making it deliver a brighter display and darker blacks. Plus, its a9 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR that will make adjustments on the go to deliver the best 4K experience available.

VIZIO M6 Series

VIZIO’s M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV is another great option for those looking to get their hands on a new smart TV. It is a more affordable option, selling at $550 on its 65-inch model, thanks to its latest $130 discount, which translates to 19 percent savings. The VIZIO M6 Series features Apple’s AirPlay and Chromecast built-in. You also get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and variable refresh rates.

You could be more than pleased with its IQ Active processor that delivers superior picture processing, meaning that it will automatically boost all of your content to 4K. Its Active Pixel Tuning will deliver automatic brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame on your new smart TV to give you great visual contrast.

VIZIO M6 Series The VIZIO M6 Series is a more budget-friendly option for those looking to purchase a new smart TV. It delivers some of the best features available in the market while still managing to keep prices within reach of most budgets. It features an IQ Active Processor, Active Pixel Tuning, and other great features.

ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop

The ASUS ROG G15CE Gaming Desktop is an excellent option for those looking to get a rather potent gaming behemoth. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD storage, 512GB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. The best part is that it also comes with a $300 discount, meaning that you can purchase this beautiful gaming laptop for $1,800.

Indeed, it’s not one of the most affordable gaming desktops on the market, but it has the right amount of everything. You get more than enough HDD storage space to store as many games as you want, and the fast 512GB SSD will help you launch your games and other apps faster. Further, the ASUS ROG G15CE comes with two USB-C ports, six USB-A 2.0 ports, nest-generation wireless connectivity, Bluetooth 5 support, and other great features.

ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop The ASUS ROG G15CE Gaming Desktop packs tons of power and even more storage space for you to enjoy your favorite games and apps. And don’t worry about visuals, as its NVIDIA GeForce, RTX 3080 GPU is one of the best options you can get in the market.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Moving on, we have spotted some savings on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are now available for $379 after seeing a $20 discount. These savings are available on both the Triple Black and Silver Luxe color options, so you won’t have to compromise on the color variant you choose. Further, these are one of Bose’s best over-ear headphones, as they feature 11 levels of active noise canceling to let you enjoy your favorite music, movies, and whatever you want without distractions.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are also great for phone calls. They will deliver crisp and clear sound. Its microphone system adapts automatically to noisy or windy environments, so your calls will always be crystal clear. The best thing is that the Bose 700 headphones will keep on going for up to 20 hours, thanks to their long-lasting battery.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are one of the best over-ear headphones available on the market, and you can currently get these amazing headphones with outstanding noise-canceling, long-lasting battery life, and more on sale.

JBL Tune 230NC

The JBL Tune 230NC TWS are also on sale, and they’re a perfect option for those who don’t love the idea of having over-ear headphones. These true wireless in-ear noise-canceling headphones are also great for those who want cool tunes on a budget. They usually sell for $100, but the latest discount lets you pick up a pair for $80, which means you get to keep $20 in your pocket. Your pocket will also be able to store the JBL Tune 230NC’s charging case that will help these earbuds deliver up to 40 hours of non-stop music. The JBL Tune 230NC TWS are even more interesting when you find out that they feature an IPX4 rating, meaning that they will be perfectly fine for those who love to go out running in the rain or those who like to break a sweat at the gym.