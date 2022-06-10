Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Gigabyte’s AORUS 17G, and more

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We start today’s best deals selection with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This is one of Samsung’s best devices on the market, and it gets even better after receiving a new 17 percent discount that will let you pick one up for $995.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes unlocked for all networks. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a powerful camera capable of recording 8K video. You also get a very bright display, a dedicated slot for the S Pen than comes in the box, long-lasting battery life, and one of Samsung’s best smartphone experiences with the latest version of One UI. If you want a bit more power, I’d suggest you check out the 512GB storage model that packs 12GB RAM under the hood, and better savings, as you can take this model home for $1,000 after a $300 discount.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, you don’t need to pay $1,000 for a new Samsung Galaxy flagship, as the base model of the Galaxy S22 is now up for grabs at $700 after getting a $100 discount. This model comes with a design that will immediately make you think of its predecessor, but don’t worry. You still get some of the best and latest specs available today.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, stylus support, and other great features.

GIGABYTE AORUS 17G

Next up, we have the GIGABYTE AORUS 17G XD, a powerful gaming laptop for those who aren’t afraid to break the bank to experience one of the best gaming experiences on a portable device. The GIGABYTE AORUS 17G XD is currently available for $1,499 after scoring a $100 discount. This option comes with a large 17.3-inch FHD anti-glare display that tops out at 300Hz refresh rates, and it comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop graphics to boost your visual experience.

We have also spotted some interesting savings on one of Apple’s most powerful Macs, as you can currently save $99 when you buy a new Mac Studio. This mini-PC usually arrives with a $1,999 price tag, but you can pick one up for $1,899.05. The Mac Studio is slightly larger than the Mac Mini, but it comes with tons of power, as it features one of Apple’s latest M1 Max processors with a 10-core CPU and a 24-core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory, and 512GB storage space. Of course, you can opt for more CPU and GPU cores, more RAM, and storage space, but that will also make the price tag skyrocket.

GIGABYTE AORUS 17G Take your gaming to the next level with the GIGABYTE AORUS 17G XD Gaming Laptop that comes with a massive 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rates and other great features.

Blink Video Doorbell

The Blink Video Doorbell is also on sale, and you can get one for $60 after a 29 percent discount that will help you keep $25 in your pocket. The Blink Video Doorbell comes bundled with a Sync Module 2, which will help you enjoy all the goodies of your new video doorbell, including two-way audio, HD video, motion, and chime app alerts. You can also choose to get yours wired or wireless. Either way, you will be able to control your Blink Video Doorbell with Alexa, and you are also going to be able to pick between two color options.

The Blink Video Doorbell will let you answer your door anytime and anywhere from your phone, which means that it won’t matter if you’re not home. In addition, you will enjoy 1080p HD day and infrared night video streaming to your device and two-way audio for you to talk with anyone standing in front of your door.

You can also score some savings on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired that is now selling for $52 after scoring a 20 percent discount, which translates to $13 savings. This option has a compact design, and you can pair it with Ring Chime to head audio alerts in your home. Still, you will enjoy the services of a 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way audio, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity, and customizable privacy settings. You can also control this device with Alexa.

Blink Video Doorbell The Blink Video Doorbell will let you answer your door anytime and anywhere from your phone, which means that it won’t matter if you’re not home.

Sony HT-G700

Get your hands on a new Sony HT-G700 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Bluetooth Technology that is now available for $398 after picking up a 34 percent discount to help you keep more than $201 in your pocket. In addition, the Sony HT-G700 features an immersive Audio Enhancer to upscale your tunes, and its wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass. You will also be able to tweak your media with different sound modes to customize listening to movies and music.

And, if you want a more affordable option, you can check out the Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, Integrated Tweeter, and Bluetooth that sells for $98 after a $31,99 discount representing 25 percent savings.

Sony HT-G700 Improve your media experience with the Sony HT-G700 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Bluetooth Technology that will help you enjoy your movies and shows even better, thanks to its immersive and customizable sound.

Beats Fit Pro

Finally, the Beats Fit Pro are receiving a 10 percent discount that will help you score $20 savings. In other words, you can purchase a pair of these amazing true wireless noise-canceling earbuds for $180. The Beats Fit Pro feature Apple’s H1 chip, class 1 Bluetooth, up to six hours of listening time by themselves, or up to 24 hours with their charging case.

The Beats Fit Pro also come with Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, and sweat and water resistance, thanks to its IPX4 rating.

You can also consider going for the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that are now available for $200 after scoring a $50 discount. These earbuds will deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, water and sweat resistance, and more.