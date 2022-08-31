Take advantage of today's best deals, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Chromebook 2, and more on sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

There seems to be a special Samsung sale on Amazon.com, as tons of excellent Samsung products are seeing amazing discounts. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that receives a 17 percent discount that will help you get $200 savings on its 128GB storage model. This variant usually costs $1,200, so today’s deal will let you pick one up for $1,000. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a powerful 8K camera, 8GB RAM, and other great features. However, you can also opt for the 256GB storage model that is now available for $1,095 after a $204 discount, and the best part is that you also get 12GB RAM under the hood.

Suppose you’re on a tight budget. In that case, you can also opt for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which now goes for $550 after receiving a $150 discount. This model was launched earlier this year, and it comes with 128GB storage space, a Snapdragon 888 processor, a pro-grade camera, and other cool features.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also purchase a new Google Pixel 6a for just $399 after receiving an 11 percent discount or get the Pixel 6 for 499 after scoring a $100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is also on sale, and you can now get your hands on one for $549 after receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $150 savings. This model comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen FHD display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and more than enough power to take care of regular schoolwork and easy tasks.

If you want more power, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Laptop Computer that comes with a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 14 percent savings. In other words, you can take this bad boy home for $859 after getting a $141 discount. And finally, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop Computer is now available for $230 after getting a 23 percent discount that will get you $70 savings.

10.2-inch iPad

Yes, we have lots of Samsung products on this list, but Apple can’t get left behind, especially considering that you can now get a new 10.2-inch iPad for just $280 after receiving a $50 discount at Best Buy. This model comes with Wi-Fi-only support, 64GB storage space, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and more. If you’re interested in LTE support, you can also pick up the 64GB model for 410 after receiving a $49 discount or get the 256GB storage option for $550, representing $59 savings.

You can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which now sells for $625 after receiving a $155 discount that represents 20 percent savings or get the more affordable Galaxy Tab S7+ which sells for just $548 after a more compelling 36 percent discount.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV

Back to Amazon and to more Samsung products, you will find the 75-inch Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV selling for $2,200 after receiving a $600 discount. Just don’t expect to see the price tag on the product’s landing page since Amazon hides the pricing when its prices are lower than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

You can also opt for the smaller 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum, which is now going for $1,598 after seeing a 16 percent discount, or check out every other option that’s currently on sale. Where you will find options going for as low as 608 if you go for the 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV.

Sony HT-G700

Finally, you can take advantage of the latest savings applied to the Sony HT-G700 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Bluetooth Technology that now sells for $398 after receiving a 34 percent discount that represents more than $200 savings.

Of course, Samsung has a more affordable option that comes at just $165. This will get you a Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio and $35 savings. But if you’re really interested in a killer deal, I suggest you check out the LG GX Sound Bar with Subwoofer, which is now available for just $497 after scoring a massive 50 percent discount.