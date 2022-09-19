Samsung Galaxy S22

Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo video, where you will find tons of amazing products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which now sells for $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This will get you an unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB storage space, a fantastic 8K camera, and even more impressive battery life. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage variant which now sells for 800 after the latest $50 savings.

Still, the best savings come with the Galaxy S22 Plus, which now starts at $800 after a very compelling 20 percent discount, representing $200 savings for those interested in picking one up. And if you want the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can get one for $1,000 after receiving an 18 percent discount on its 128GB storage model that usually sells for $1,200.

You can also score some interesting savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which have received fabulous discounts after the launch of Samsung’s latest foldable offering. For example, you can get the larger model for $1,230 after packing a 32 percent discount that will get you $500 savings, or get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $840 after scoring a $60 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Next on our list is the 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 8, now available for $1,300 after a whopping $600 discount representing 32 percent savings. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. This model also comes with a built-in kickstand that makes it great for media consumption, but don’t be fooled. This powerful convertible laptop is also a great productivity tool when paired with a Surface Slim Pencil 2 and the Surface Signature Keyboard that now comes with backlit keys.

You can also score great savings on the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Notebook, which comes with a $1,049 discount. Typically fetching for $1,549, this laptop comes with a potent Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, and a cool 360° ErgoLift Hinge system that will help you use your laptop anyway you want. And the best part is that you can use those incredible savings to get your hands on a new VIOTEK GFV27DAB 27-inch Gaming Monitor with Adjustable Stand that features a 165Hz refresh rate QHD display with 1ms response times for just $230 as it is currently receiving a $70 discount.

surface pro 8

13-inch MacBook Pro

We now head over to Best Buy, where it seems that somebody wants to get rid of its M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro stock. This product has seen generous deals after the launch of its M2-powered successor, but this last offer is just crazy. You can now get your hands on the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space for just $1,050, which means that you will be able to get an impressive new little Mac and $450 savings at the same time. And if you don’t need that much storage space, you can also check out the 256GB variant that sells for $950 after scoring a $350 discount.

And remember that you can also get huge savings on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s receiving up to $199 savings right now, in case you’re interested in picking one up.

M1 MacBook Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Moving on to the audio department, you can also score some great savings on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which are now available for just $107 after picking up a 29 percent discount. These wireless earbuds usually come with a $150 price tag, which means that you will get more than $40 savings, active noise cancelation, a small and comfortable design, and long-lasting battery life so you can enjoy your favorite tunes while hitting the gym, or while you go out for a walk.

However, if you want up to 45 hours of battery life and an IPX7 rating, you can check out the Treblab X3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Earhooks, which are now available for just $55 after picking up a 21 percent discount. And you can already save some bucks on the latest iteration of Apple’s AirPods Pro, as these are now listed for $240 at Amazon.com, which means $10 less than their original retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

HyperX CloudX

Finally, we have the HyperX CloudX, which is getting tons of love, as these are listed for $40 after a massive 43 percent discount. However, if you add the on-page coupon, you can take this official Xbox licensed gaming headset home for just $30, as you will receive an extra $10 discount.

You can also check out the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset with Noise-Cancelling Mic that is now available for $50 after scoring a 37 percent discount, or get the higher-end Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X Gaming Headset for $99 after a $21 discount that represents 24 percent savings. Or go for a wireless option that comes as the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset, which sells for $70 after receiving a $30 discount.