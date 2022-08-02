Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and eBay, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Apple products, and more on sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

We have great deals for all of you looking to save some bucks on some of the best products on the market. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that’s receiving some love before the possible launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The best savings come with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which currently receives a 20 percent discount representing $200 savings. This model usually sells for $1,000, meaning you can take one home for $800. In addition, the Galaxy S22 Plus comes fully unlocked to be used on your favorite network. It will provide amazing photography, 8K video recording, 128GB storage space, a fast 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, long-lasting battery life, and many fantastic features.

However, you can also opt for the more affordable Galaxy S22 that is now up for grabs at just $700, but you would only be taking advantage of a $100 discount. And suppose you want a sexier design with fewer curves and stylus input. In that case, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is now available for $1.069 after scoring an 11 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022. View at Amazon

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

We now have an amazing deal for those who want to experience firsthand what it is to use an iPad, as the entry-level model is now available for just $300 after the latest 9 percent discount that will get you $30 savings. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space on any of its two color options. However, you will score better savings if you go for the 256GB storage space version now selling for $429 after receiving a $50 discount.

Apple’s 2021 version of the 10.2-inch iPad comes with a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, stereo speakers, Touch ID for biometric authentication, and other great features. And since we’re already talking about deals on Apple products, we can also include the Beats Fit Pro that are now available for $180 after receiving a $19.96 discount.

10.2-inch iPad Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for secure authentication, and other great features that make it the best option for those looking to get their first iPad. View at Amazon

M2 13-inch MacBook Pro

Yes, more Apple products are on sale, and this time you can score up to $150 savings on the recently launched M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, but there’s a small catch. First, you need to head over to Best Buy, where you will find Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M2 chip selling for $1,199 after receiving a $100 discount. To get the extra $50 savings, you will need to become a new member of My Best Buy. Joining is free and will get you better savings on some of Best Buy’s most popular products, so check it out if you want to score more.

Either way, this deal will get you exciting savings on the latest version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and the same design as the one found on Apple’s first 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon.

And suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also consider going for the more affordable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 that now sells for $600 after picking up a 14 percent discount representing $100 savings. This model has a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

M2 13-inch MacBook Pro The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more. View at Best Buy

Sony X90K Series BRAVIA 4K Smart TV

We have also found some exciting deals on a couple of Sony smart TVs, starting with the Sony X90K Series BRAVIA 4 intelligent Google K TV that is currently available for $1,198 after scoring a 20 percent discount on its 65-inch version. This model usually sells for $1,500, so this great offer will help you keep more than $300 in your bank account. And if you feel like spending a bit more, you can also purchase a new 65-inch Sony A80K Series BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV that now sells for $1,998 after scoring the same $300 discount.

And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can consider checking out the all-new Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV that sells for $400 after scoring a 25 percent discount.

Sony X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more. View at Best Buy

TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System

Finally, we have the TP-Link Deco AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System, which now sells for $220 after getting a 21 percent discount that will help you save $60. This Wi-Fi 6 mesh system will replace any wireless router and extender system you may have at home, as it will cover up to 6,500sq feet, and the best part is that it will let you connect up to 150 devices with strong and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity.

And you can also score great savings on a new Bose Home Speaker 300 Bluetooth Wi-Fi that now sells for just $159 after receiving a massive 39 percent discount that will get you $100 savings.