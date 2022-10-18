Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the Galaxy Chromebook 2, V-MODA's headphones, gaming monitors, and more on sale

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Today’s best deals start at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 receiving a 16 percent discount, which leaves it available for $590. This version comes in Fiesta Red and packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, and other cool features.

Of course, you can also opt for the Mercury Grey color variant that comes in at $599 after receiving a 25 percent discount representing more than $200 savings. It has the same features, but you would have to pay $10 more for the paint job.

Suppose you’re looking for a more budget-friendly alternative. In that case, check out the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, which now sells for $200 after a 20 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. This model has a smaller 11.6-inch HD touch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor under the hood.

An even more affordable option comes as the HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, which currently sells for $222 after seeing a 23 percent discount. This option packs the largest display of the bunch, as it features a 14-inch HD display, and you also get enough power with an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space that will be great for basic tasks.

V-MODA Crossfade 2

We have also found some interesting savings on the Limited Edition Model of V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Headphones, now selling for $199 after scoring a 29 percent discount. These headphones usually sell for $280, but today’s deal will let you help fight breast cancer, as 30 percent of the sales price for each of these headphones will be donated to Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation.

If you’re not into this design, you can also choose to go for the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless in Matte Black that currently sell for $244 after receiving a 26 percent discount. These headphones will deliver up to 14 hours of non-stop music, fantastic sound, and a beautiful design that will definitely turn heads. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider going for the Crossfade M-100 Master Over-Ear Headphones, which are now up for grabs at $212 thanks to a 15 percent discount that represents $38 savings.

LG 32-Inch QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor

We must also include an amazing deal on the LG 32-Inch QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor that now sells for $300 after receiving a $200 discount, representing 40 percent savings. In addition, this model comes with 1ms response times, 165Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, and more.

And if you want to spend a bit more to upgrade your battle station, you can also consider picking up a new AOC Curved UltraWide QHD Gaming Monitor, which sells for $312, thanks to a 22 percent discount. Or get the smaller 31.5-inch ASUS ROG Strix Curved Gaming Monitor that comes with a stunning QHD display with 170Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, extreme low motion blur sync, FreeSync Premium Pro, Type C connectivity, and more for $400 after a $99 discount.

Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse

Of course, you can also enhance your gaming experience with a new Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse that sells for $60 after an insane 54 percent discount. Or get the sexy-looking Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse that goes for $145 after receiving a 10 percent discount. Finally, the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless is also on sale, and you can get yours for $110 after seeing a $20 discount.