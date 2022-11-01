Samsung Galaxy Book 2

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

Today’s best deals start with the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2, which currently receives a 26 percent discount. This amazing laptop launched with a $2,450 price tag, but you can get one for $1,823. Of course, this also means that you will get tons of power under the hood, as it sports a gen-12 Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and 650 savings. You also get to enjoy Windows 10 Pro and a free upgrade to the latest version of Windows, in case you want to make the switch.

Of course, you can also check out other configurations, including the 512GB storage model for $1,600, thanks to a $550 discount. And if you don’t need that much power, you can also opt for the Intel Core i5 model, which comes with 256GB storage space, 16GB RAM, and other cool features. This option sells for $1,377 after scoring the same 26 percent savings.

If you’re more interested in gaming power, the Alienware m15 R7 is your best option. This outstanding laptop comes with a $2,040 price tag after a recent $509.99 discount. It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and 32GB RAM, and you will get more than enough storage space with a 1TB SSD. In the visual department, you get a 15.6-inch QHD resolution display backed up by an RTX 3070Tu graphics card. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can get your new gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,949, thanks to a 10 percent discount.

ROG Strix G10

Gaming laptops are cool, but it is sometimes better to have a decent gaming PC, as you can build one or modify and improve your battle station to meet your needs. For instance, you can start with the ROG Strix G10 Gaming Desktop PC that’s currently receiving a 35 percent discount. This model usually goes for $1,130, but you can get yours now for just $740. The ROG Strix G10 comes powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX3060 GPU. It also comes with Windows 11 Home and an eye-catching design. Of course, you can choose to get more power and storage space with the Intel Core i7 variant that sports 1TB SSD under the hood, but this will cost you $1,021 after a very compelling 30 percent discount.

You can also consider checking out the SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop, which is now available for $1,100 after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes with a Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB storage, 16GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce 3060 graphics, which will be great for running your favorite games.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Finally, you can also score some great savings on the Bose QuietComfort 45. These wireless headphones are now up for grabs at $249 thanks to an $80 discount that represents 24 percent savings, and the best part is that these savings are applied across the board, meaning that you will get the same deal on any of its four different color variations.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones come with high fidelity audio thanks to its TriPort acoustic architecture, volume-optimized Active EQ to manage balanced performance even when you crank the volume up, and up to 24 hours of battery life to help you enjoy your music for longer and without interruptions. And in case you run out of juice, you can recharge them for just 15 minutes to get three hours of power on the go.

Suppose you want more alternatives. In that case, you can check out the JBL Live 650BTNC Headphones that are now selling for just $100 after scoring a 50 percent discount. These wireless headphones will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life, great audio, and more features. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you can consider going for the Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which also receive an insane 50 percent discount. In other words, you can pick up a pair of these bad boys for just $50.