Today's best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find laptops, smart TVs, and more on sale

ROG Zephyrus G15

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find great laptops on sale, starting with the ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop, which features a 15.6-inch QHD display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space for $1,760 after picking up a 16 percent discount that translates to $340 savings.

The ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop comes in its beautiful Eclipse Gray color version, running on Windows 10 out of the box. But don’t worry; remember that you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 whenever you want. It also features a thin and light design that comes at just 0.78-inches, making it extremely easy to carry around.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can check out the ASUS VivoBook 16X Laptop. This elegant-looking laptop comes with a gorgeous 16-inch 4K OLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris graphics under the hood. The best part is that it will only cost you $960, thanks to the latest $240 savings. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you should also look at the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, which now sells for $499 after scoring a $230 discount. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

Of course, any laptop will become a better productivity tool when you pair them up with a larger monitor. For instance, you can connect your laptop or your PC to the 32-inch Samsung M8 UHD/4K Smart Monitor with streaming TV and SlimFit Camera, which is currently receiving $170 instant savings for a limited time. This 24 percent discount will help you get one of these cool and convenient monitors for just $530. And remember that this smart monitor will also work even if your laptop is not connected, as you will be able to stream your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, and more.

The more affordable Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and you can take one home for $160 after the latest 30 percent discount. This model comes with 144Hz refresh rates, support for AMD FreeSync Premium, and other cool features.

Samsung QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV

Source: Samsung The Frame Smart TV

And since we’re already talking about large displays, we can also include Samsung’s 55-inch QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV that’s currently receiving a crazy 35 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,498, but today’s offer will let you take one home for $968. This beautiful smart TV comes with an amazing Art Mode that will let you enjoy your personal art exhibit when not using the TV, an impressive anti0reflection/matte display that will help you enjoy your favorite content no matter the time or lighting conditions, and other cool features.

If you want a larger display with similar features, you can check out the 65-inch LG Class OLED Evo Gallery Edition G2 Series 4K Smart TV that now sells for $2,197 after receiving a 27 percent discount that will get you more than $800 savings. In addition, it will deliver 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K content, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, Cloud gaming, and more.

Beats Studio 3

Finally, we have spotted some insane deals on the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones. These cool pair of headphones are currently selling for $150 after seeing a 57 percent discount that translates to almost $200 savings. The Beats Studio 3 come with Apple’s W1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, up to 22 hours of listening time, and other cool features.

However, you can also share your media experience with friends with the Bose SoundLink Color II portable Bluetooth wireless speaker that sells for $80 after seeing a very compelling 38 percent discount. And suppose you’re interested in improving your home theater sound. In that case, you can check out the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar Surround Sound Home Theater with DTS:X, which sells for $498, down from $700, which means you get to score more than $200 savings.