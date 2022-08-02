Best deals today: ROG Zephyrus G14, Sony Xperia 1 III, Galaxy Watch 4, and more

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop

We start today’s deals selection with an exceptional treat, as you can currently purchase a new ASIS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop for just $1,350 after receiving a 16 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. This model comes with a large 14-inch WQHD display with 120Hz refresh rates and a killer design that will make it a real beauty. Still, the most important part of this gaming laptop comes under the hood, where you will find an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop that currently goes for $1,070 after a more compelling 18 percent discount. This 2022 model comes packed with a larger 15.6-inch FHD display capable of delivering 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

Sony Xperia 1 III

Next up, we have the Sony Xperia 1 III that now sells for just $998 after scoring a $300 discount over at Adorama and Amazon.com, where this fantastic device receives the same 23 percent savings. The Sony Xperia 1 III comprises a stunning 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a triple camera system with four different focal lengths. You will also get flagship performance thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. However, there’s some extra info that might come in handy, as you can get up to $550 savings when you trade in your current device over at Amazon.com. In other words, you may be able to purchase this device for as low as $448.

If you want Sony’s best smartphone, you may also opt for the Sony Xperia 1 IV, which is now available for $1,600. Now, this is an interesting deal because it will get you a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with your purchase. This bundle would generally cost you $1,878, but the latest deal lets you take one home and save $278.

And if you want a more budget-friendly option from Sony, you can consider going for the Xperia 10 IV, which now sells for $394 after seeing a $35 discount. This model comes with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and other cool features, including 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

One of today’s best deals comes with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which currently receives a massive 40 percent discount that translates to $130.99 savings. In other words, you can get this cool watch for just $199 on its 44mm model with LTE support.

And suppose you want to complete your Samsung Galaxy setup. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Galaxy Buds Live, which are now available for $100 after the latest $50 discount or go for the Galaxy Buds 2, which are now selling for $129 with 14 percent savings.

Not a Samsung fan? Don’t worry; we have also spotted some cool savings on the Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that now sell for $90 after receiving a $30 discount. These cool earbuds feature active noise cancelation, up to 28 hours of listening time, and other great features.

Nintendo Switch

Finding deals on Nintendo products is something that doesn’t happen every day, so we had to include the latest deal available at Woot.com, where you can currently purchase a new Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con for just $270 after receiving a 10 percent discount that will get you around $30 savings.

The OLED version was also on sale, but you know that Woot deals are usually live for 24 hours or until stock sells out. You can still find the OLED version for $350 at Amazon.com, but you won’t find any savings there. And since we’re talking about gaming deals, we must also include the NexiGo Enhanced PS5 Controller Charger, which now sells for $10 after seeing a 33 percent discount.

Razer Seiren Mini

Finally, we have the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone that’s now available for $40 after a 20 percent discount, representing $10 savings. This amazing little condenser microphone will be great for streaming and gaming on PC, as it features professional recording quality, precise super-cardioid pickup patterns, and a tilting stand with shock resistance.

However, you can also spend a bit more with the Elgato Wave:1 Premium Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone, which now sells for $70 after a $30 discount. And if you’re interested in great audio, you can also consider the latest deal on the Polk Dolby Atmos Home Speaker Bundle that sells for $730 after scoring a $365 discount.