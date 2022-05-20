Best deals today: Ring home security systems, Samsung products, and more

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit

Amazon.com is currently letting you save up lots of money on Ring security products to help you keep your home or business safe. First up, we have the Ring Alarm 8-piece kit available for $188 after receiving a 25 percent discount that will get you $62 savings. This home smart security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring works with Alexa, so you can ask your digital assistant to sound your alarms, disable them, or whatever you want.

The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is perfect for houses with one or two bedrooms, as the kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender. This product will also send you mobile notifications when your system is triggered, and you also get the chance to change your Alarm modes and monitor all your Ring devices through the Ring app.

You can also be concerned about what happens outside your home. in that case, you should consider the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro with Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection that sells for $200 after scoring a $50 discount that represents 20 percent savings. And if you want something even more affordable without smart functionality, you can also consider checking out the Solar Motion Sensor Outdoor Light that sells for $16; after the latest $12 discount that comes when you enter promo code TUSQ24T7.

Samsung Galaxy S21

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 series is undoubtedly one of the coolest smartphones in the market, but its predecessor is also a nice option to consider for those interested in purchasing a Samsung device. For instance, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 unlocked for just $520. However, this price tag is only possible because these are refurbished models that may come with a couple of scratches and dents. But don’t worry. They’re fully functional and then come backed up by Woot’s 90-day warranty.

Remember that the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB storage, Adreno 660 graphics, an IP67 rating, and other great features. However, this deal will be gone at midnight or when these devices sell out.

You can also consider checking out the latest Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are also available in refurbished condition for just $249, which translates to $130 savings, representing 34 percent savings. And the best part is that you can choose to get them either from eBay or Bose’s official website.

Samsung The Premiere

Next up, we have an amazing offer for those who want to take their media experience to the next level, as Samsung’s The Premier ultra-short throw 4K smart laser projector is now available for $2,998 after receiving a 14 percent discount that will get you more than $500 savings.

Samsung’s The Premiere Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector will give you amazing image quality that will take up the space of a 120-inch canvas that will help you enjoy cinematic picture quality from 4K UHD Ultra Bright Laser and 4K resolution with 2200 lumens. Plus, you will also enjoy all the goodies of a smart TV thanks to its Tyzen software and don’t worry, you can also connect your Fire TV Stick to it in case you want another way to take advantage of this amazing image quality.

And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can also consider the BenQ TK700 4K HDR 16ms Low Input Lag Gaming DLP Projector that sells for $1,299 after scoring a $200 discount. Or check out the latest deals available at Samsung.com, where you will find Samsung’s Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV and the Frame on sale.

ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Heading over to the gaming department, we have spotted some deals on a couple of graphic cards, starting with the ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which is now available for $1,400 after receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. Or check out the more affordable ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that goes for $1,250 after a $300 discount that represents 19 percent savings.

The ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti features an Axial-tech dan design with three fans to help your PC keep its cool and to help your battle station deliver top performance all the time.

HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel

Finally, we have the HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX that has been specifically designed for the Xbox Series S and Series X. This product has been officially licensed by Microsoft, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility or any other thing that doesn’t have to do with you enjoying your racing games. It is now available for $253 after a 16 percent discount.

The HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX features realistic force feedback, a security mount with a sturdy clamp system, a full-sized racing wheel, and pedals with metal paddle shifters optimized for authentic racing simulation and more.