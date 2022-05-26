Best deals today: Razer's Book 13 Laptop, gaming monitors, Amazon's Echo Dot, and more

Razer Book 13 Laptop

We start today’s deals selection with several options for those looking for a new laptop. First up, we have the Razer Book 13 Laptop that is currently receiving a very compelling $310 discount that translates to 17 percent savings. In other words, you can get your hands on a new Razer Book 13 Laptop for just $1,490.

The Razer Book 13 Laptop comes packed with a very potent Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-inch UHD display capable of delivering 60Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. It comes in a beautiful Mercury White presentation, which a white RGB backlit keyboard and support for Thunderbolt 4 ports.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop that is now available for $1,267 after a 15 percent that will get you $232 savings. This model includes a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics for a better gaming experience. Or, check out the MSI Creator M16 Professional Laptop, which is now available for $1,230 after scoring a very attractive 23 percent discount. This model comes with a 16-inch QHD Plus display, 60Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop

We have also spotted some exciting savings on the Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop that is now available for $1,000 after scoring a 17 percent discount that translates to $200 savings. The Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop includes an Intel Core i5 processor with 2.9GHz speeds, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 600W Gold PSU, and RX 6600 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. The final GPU brand may vary according to the model you get, but you are guaranteed to get several graphic outputs, including one HDMI and one Display Port.

The Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop is also Wi-Fi ready, but you won’t be able to take advantage of that feature unless you have a great gaming router, so we also recommend you check out the ASUS RT-AX82U AX5400 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router GUNDAM EDITION that is now available for $210 after scoring a 220 percent discount that will get you $50 savings.

LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor

Having a great gaming laptop or gaming PC won’t be as awesome if you don’t have a gaming monitor that completes the gaming experience. That’s why we also decided to include the LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor that is now available for $267 after scoring a very attractive 33 percent discount on its 32-inch model, which translates to $133 savings for those interested in one.

The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor comes with a beautiful 32-inch QD display with 165Hz refresh rates and support for HDR 10, AMD FreeSync, and other great features. This model will be great for those who don’t really care about curved monitors but enjoy being able to adjust their monitor’s height and angles, as it will allow you to move it around to find your perfect viewing angle.

If you want to spend more, and want a curved display, then you should consider the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch Curved gaming monitor that features a stunning WQHD display that will deliver 240Hz refresh rates, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro, 1ms, and more for $563 after a 30 percent discount that translates to $237 savings.

Echo Dot

Amazon’s products have been receiving tons of attention over the last couple of days, thanks to the company’s amazing savings. And the best part is that these have just gotten better, as you can now purchase a new Amazon Echo Dot for just $35 after receiving a 30 percent discount that represents $15 savings in your pocket. These savings are being applied across the board so that you can pick up more than one to get your home set up with one of the best digital assistants on the market.

You can also save on the Amazon Echo Dot with a built-in clock that is now going for $45 after the same $15 discount. However, if it were my money, I’d go for the Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug combo that sells for $40 after a massive 46 percent discount. This will also let you control any product connected to a power outlet with the Amazon Smart Plug.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller

Finally, we have also spotted some excellent savings that will help you keep your grass green during the summer, as the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is now selling for $155 after receiving a very compelling 33 percent discount that will help you keep $75 in your pocket.

The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is compatible with Alexa and Apple HomeKit, so you can set up watering schedules and control what parts need more water directly with voice commands or from your phone. And you also get support for Hyperlocal Weather Intelligence, which will tap into weather forecasts to automatically skip watering your lawn if there’s a storm on the way. And the best part is that it will take you around 30 minutes or less to install it at your home, without the need for special tools.