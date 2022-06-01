Best deals today: Razer’s Blade 15, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and more

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

We have a great selection of deals ready for you today, starting with the excellent Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop that is currently available for $2,080 after scoring a massive $520 discount that represents 20 percent savings. The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop comes with a beautiful 15.6-inch QHD display capable of delivering up to 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for you to download all your favorite games. This model comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, but you can also opt for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 model, which goes for $3,100.

And if you’re more interested in higher refresh rates, you can also consider the model with a 15.6-inch FHD display that will get you up to 360Hz refresh rates for $1,350 after a $250 discount.

You can also consider the MSI Crosshair17, that’s a more affordable option that comes with a 17.3-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates. The MSI Crosshair17 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics for $1300 after a $299 discount. Or get the MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop with a smaller 15.6-inch FHD display with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,267 after a $232 discount.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is a great option for those looking for a new battle station you can take anywhere you go. It comes with tons of power under the hood, a large 15.6-inch display with 165Hz refresh rates, and other great features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE currently selling for just $600 after scoring a 14 percent discount representing $100 savings. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a fantastic phone to consider in 2022, as it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and a 6.4-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, a pro-grade camera, all-day battery life, and more.

However, you can also opt for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that’s a bit older but arrives with a more attractive price tag, as you can now get this model for $500 after a 17 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider going for the Motorola One 5G Ace that comes packed with a 2-day battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and more for $300 after the latest $100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of Samsung’s best options for those who want flagship features on a more affordable device that’s intended for fans.

Logitech G915 TKL

We have also spotted some incredible deals on a couple of excellent gaming keyboards, starting with my favorite Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for as low as $189 after scoring an 18 percent discount that will help you score $41 savings. This model comes with linear switches, making it a superb option for those primarily interested in gaming.

If you want some more affordable options, you can check out the SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which sells for $136 after scoring a 15 percent discount that translates to $23.99 savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget to handle, then you should also take a look at the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard that now goes for just $45 after the latest 36 percent discount that will get you $25 savings.

Logitech G915 TKL The Logitech G915 TKL gaming keyboard is one of the best keyboards on the market. It comes with three different switches for you to choose from.

Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One

And since we’re already at the gaming department, we can also suggest you check out the savings applied to the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One, which now sells for $65 after a 28 percent discount that will get you $25 savings. This is the first official joystick for Xbox One and Windows, with the official buttons for the Xbox One console, meaning that it will also work with the Xbox Series S and series X. It features an ergonomic design that will help you enjoy all types of flight simulation games, including space adventure, modern combat, warplanes, civil flight and more.

And you can also add the X Rocker Sigma RGB PC Chair to your gaming setup to complete a better and more comfortable gaming experience. The best part is that the X Rocker Sigma RGB PC Chair is now available for just $88 after scoring a massive 76 percent discount that will help you keep more than $282 in your pocket.

Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One Get a new Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One to help you enjoy the best and latest flight simulation games on your Windows PC or the latest Xbox gaming consoles.

Google Nest Mini

Finally, the second-generation Google Nest Mini receives a 39 percent discount over at Adorama. So you can take one of these fantastic smart speakers with built-in Google Assistant home for just $30. The Google Nest Mini features better and stronger sound than the one found in its predecessor. You also get a durable fabric top made with 100 percent recycled plastic bottles, and you will be able to enjoy every feature that comes with the Google Assistant, meaning that you will also be able to control most of your smart devices with a simple voice command.

And suppose you want to spend a bit more. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Amazon Echo Show 8 that is currently getting you $50 savings on the Ring Video Doorbell or Rind Floodlight Cam Wired Pus when you add both items to your cart and apply coupon code BUNDLESAVING at check out.