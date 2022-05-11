Best deals today: Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop, Xperia PRO-I 5G, and more

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop

Today’s best deals will get you incredible savings on new gaming laptops, wireless earphones, and more, starting with the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop, which is currently receiving a $210 discount that will let you purchase this amazing laptop for $2,290.

The Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 17.3-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, an SD card reader, Thunderbolt 3 support, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

However, if you’re looking for something more affordable, then you should consider getting your hands on a new 2020 Apple Mac Mini that is now receiving a $99 discount at checkout, which means you can take one home for $570. However, this option won’t let you take your gaming on the go. Further, you will also have to be ready with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to start working with this Mac that comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is a great option for those looking for a new battle station you can take anywhere you go. It comes with tons of power under the hood, a large 17.3-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, and other great features.

Xperia PRO-I 5G

Moving on, we have spotted some interesting savings on the Xperia PRO-I 5G that is now available for $1,598 after receiving a $201 discount that represents 11 percent savings. Indeed, Sony isn’t known for having the most affordable prices on the smartphone market, as you will get similar specs on more affordable options. However, you can’t deny that a 1-inch image sensor and a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio isn’t something you find in many smartphones.

Anyways, the Xperia PRO-I 5G comes with 512GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. It will be a great choice for Sony fans who have stayed faithful to the Xperia lineup or any photo enthusiast who wants a phone with a killer camera.

Xperia PRO-I 5G The Xperia PRO-I 5G is one of Sony’s latest smartphones, and it is a great option for users who want to have an excellent camera on their mobile devices.

Nintendo Switch

It seems that the Nintendo Switch will finally become more affordable. Earlier today, we saw this amazing and portable gaming console selling for as low as $260, which is even better than the $280 price tag on one of these models at Woot.com. However, this amazing deal is no longer available, as we browsed through Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart to find it going for $299. However, some savings got stuck on the OLED model that is now selling for 325, down from its regular $350 price tag. In other words, you can get one of the latest and best versions of the Nintendo Switch, and you can also keep $25 in your pocket or use that money to get your hands on a new game.

You can easily enjoy long hours of gaming on the Nintendo Switch. Still, I think that the best option is to have a larger display to see everything with more detail, which is why we also recommend you check out the Hisense ULED 4K Premium Quantum Dot QLED Series 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV that is now available for $550 after a $48 discount. And improve your connection speeds with the ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router that now sells for $500 after a $50 discount.

Nintendo Switch Get your hands on a new Nintendo Switch and the latest OLED version that are currently seeing some interesting price changes, letting you save up to $25 on the higher-end model.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

It is also a great moment to score amazing savings on some of Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones that now see a 28 percent discount, which means you can pick up a pair for $180. These fantastic wireless earphones feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, 9 hours of listening time, sweat and water resistance, and a built-in microphone, which means that you can also use them to make calls while jogging or working out.

Unfortunately, savings aren’t available across the board, which means you need to choose between the Ivory, Black, and Navy color variants if you want to score those $70 savings. However, suppose you’re more into the over-ear headphone style. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are now available for just $200 after a massive 43 percent discount that will get you $149.96 savings.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Enjoy your workouts even more with the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, which feature water and sweat resistance, long battery life, and more.

NutriBullet

Finally, we have the NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo receiving a 33 percent discount, which means that you can get one for just $100. The NutriBullet Blender Combo comes in a Dark Gray presentation in Stainless Steel and plastic that will make it look elegant. In addition, it can deliver 1200 watts to process anything you put into it, which means that it’s the first step to living a healthy life based on nutrient extraction.

The NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo features three precision speeds, and the package comes with one 200W motor base, a 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, one tamper, one 32 oz cup, one 24 oz cup, two to-go lids, one easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book. It is also dishwasher safe, so you won’t have to clean up that much after making your juices, and the best part is that it features a 1-year limited warranty, in case you were curious.