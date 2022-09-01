Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find gaming laptops, keyboards, and other great products on sale

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the 2020 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop selling for $2,675 after scoring a $335 discount. This mighty beast comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display that will get you up to 300Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, 1 TB storage space, chroma RGB lighting, Thunderbolt 3 support, and other great features.

However, you can also get the MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair15 for a more affordable price tag. This option sells for $1,399 and will help you save $600, representing 30 percent savings. It comes with the same storage space and RAM capacity, but its 15.6-inch QHD display will only reach up to 165Hz refresh rates. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can get the HP Pavilion Gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT GPU, 15GB RAM, 512GB storage, and other cool features for $973 after seeing a $267 discount.

Hisense A6 Series Smart TV

Moving on to the smart TV segment, we have spotted some interesting savings on the Hisense A6 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV that now sells for $530 on its 70-inch model, which will get you $60 savings. You can also check out its 50-inch variant that goes for $290 after the latest discount, or buy the 55-inch option for $318 and save $31 on your purchase. And if you’re interested in getting a larger display, you can opt for th4 75-inch variant that sells for $608 after receiving an 11 percent discount.

We also suggest you check out the Hisense ULED Premium U7G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV that’s also on sale on its 55-inch model that sells for $550 after a $300 discount that represents 35 percent savings. However, the best deal comes with the 75-inch model that goes for $906 after a whopping 40 percent discount that will help you keep $594 in your pocket.

Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones

Sennheiser’s HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones are a great option for anyone who really loves to enjoy music, and they have gotten even better after the latest 15 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $170. They will deliver neutral frequency response, EAR technology for Wide Sound Fiend, open-back earcups, and a detachable cable.

If you’re looking for an even better sound experience, you can check out the Sennheiser HD 650, that are now going for $380 after a 24 percent discount that helps you avoid paying $500 for a pair, or you can also check out the SENNHEISER HD 660 S that are available for the same price after scoring the same discount.

Edifier R1280Ts Powered Bookshelf Speakers

And since we’re already talking about great audio products, we music also include the Edifier R1280Ts Powered Bookshelf Speakers that are now selling for $120. These great active near-field monitors usually sell for $140, but the latest 14 percent discount will help you keep $20 in your pocket. They are pretty loud with 42 watts, in case you want to crank up the volume.

If you want a higher-end option, you can also consider the JBL Professional 305P MkII Next-Generation 5-Inch 2-Way Powered Studio Monitor that goes for $270. And If you’re on a tight budget, you can also check out a pair of renewed Mackie CR-X Series 3-Inch Multimedia Monitors that sell for $75 after a $25 discount.

Corsair K70 RGB PRO

You can also save on the Corsair K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, as Amazon is currently letting you pick one up for $110. This amazing gaming keyboard usually sells for $140, so you can get one and save $30. Unfortunately, this deal will only be live until midnight, so you must hurry. But just in case you miss it, you can also check out the Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $130 after a $40 discount. And if you want a better alternative, check out the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that goes for $150 after getting a very compelling $50 discount.