Best deals today: Razer Blade 14, OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung smart TVs, and more

Razer Blade 14

We’ve seen tons of amazing deals today after the announcement of Samsung’s new foldable devices, but deals don’t stop there as we have also spotted some interesting deals at Amazon, Adorama, and Best Buy, where you will find the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop receiving a 16 percent discount. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, but the latest savings will let you take one home for just $2,956, which means $544 savings for anyone interested in picking one up.

The Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop will deliver an outstanding gaming experience thanks to its 14-inch QHD display, which will reach 165Hz refresh rates, and a potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card that will help you run most games with great details.

Other gaming deals feature the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse, which now sells for $120 after scoring a $40 discount. In addition, you can enjoy your new gaming setup on a Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk that now sells for just $115.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Next up, we have the OnePlus 10 Pro, which sells for just 850 after picking up a 12 percent discount at Amazon.com. This device usually sells for $970, which means that you can get this model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and other cool features and still get to score $120 savings. And you can also purchase the less powerful OnePlus 10 Pro, which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, for $779 after seeing an 86 discount.

Either way, you would receive an amazing smartphone, as both options are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. They also share the same 5,000mAh battery, 65W SuperVOOC Charging, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display with LTPO 2.0 technology, so yeah, now you only have to choose whether you want your new phone in Emerald Forest or Volcanic Black.

Samsung Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV

You can also score some cool savings on the Samsung Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV that now sells for just $1,199.99 after a very compelling $300 discount on its 65-inch model. Samsung’s 65-inch Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV usually sells for $1,500, but you will only see these prices and savings when you add the product to your cart.

Samsung’s Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV will deliver dazzling details from bold contrast with this QLED 4K, deep blacks and pure whites from the precise backlighting of Direct Full Array, and its Quantum HDR 8X tech will automatically upscale your favorite content to deliver a jaw-dropping media experience.

Of course, you can also opt for more affordable options, such as Samsung’s 43-inch Class QLED 4K Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV that now sells for $478 after getting a $70 discount. Or go all out for the Samsung 85-inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN800B Series Mini LED Smart TV that sells for $5,298 after receiving an 18 percent discount that represents a whopping $1,200 savings.

Microsoft Xbox Series S

We have more exciting deals for gamers out there, as you can now purchase s new Microsoft Xbox Series S for just $250 over at Adorama. This deal will get you $50 savings when you add this product to your cart. This will get you a new Xbox Series S gaming console with Xbox velocity architecture, support for 120fps gaming, Dolby Vision and Dolby True HD with Atmos, 10GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and other great features.

However, you can also opt to get your new gaming console from Amazon, where it now sells for $290 after receiving a $10 price cut. And if you already have an Xbox gaming console, you can also get an additional Xbox Core Wireless Controller for just $50 after seeing an 18 percent discount. Or get your hands on the Hyperkin Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S Xbox 20th Anniversary Limited Edition that sells for $59 after receiving a 35 percent discount.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Finally, you can score some killer savings on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that now go for just $299 after the latest $80 discount that represents 21 percent savings. These wireless headphones come in two color options: Triple Black and Silver Luxe. They will provide powerful noise cancelation with 11 levels of ANC, crisp and clear details, deep bass, and up to 20 hours of non-stop music playback.

However, you can also listen to your favorite music on the second-generation Echo Show 5, which now sells for $40 after an insane $45 discount. This may not be the best smart display for those who have a little trouble seeing things, but at least it will work perfectly as a digital frame that lets you control your smart home devices and listen to your favorite music.