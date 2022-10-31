Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find several Razer gaming laptops, cool gaming monitors, and other products on sale

Razer Blade 14

Today’s best deals start with the Razer Blade 14, which currently receives a 22 percent discount. This amazing gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1RB storage space, THX Spatial Audio, an extremely convenient Vapor Chamber Cooling system that will keep your laptop cool during long and intense gaming sessions. This laptop usually sells for $2,800, but you can take one home for just $2,184 after the latest offer.

You can also go for the larger and slightly more affordable Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop that features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and the same THS Spatial Audio for a fantastic gaming experience. It usually goes for $2,300, but you can now get yours for $1,850 after scoring a 20 percent discount.

And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider picking up the 2020 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $1,402 after picking up a $173 discount. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics. You also get a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rates, delivering a fluid gaming experience.

LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor

Of course, gaming on a larger display is always better. And you can get your hands on a new 27-inch LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor for just $170 after scoring a new 32 percent discount. This will get you a large 27-inch FHD monitor with 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, motion blur reduction, AMD FreeSync Premium, and $80 savings. This is a compelling deal, especially considering that the smaller 24-inch model sells for $190.

You can also get the 27-inch ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor for $170. However, this model comes with a bigger 43 percent discount, which translates to $129 savings. This option comes with an IPS FHD resolution display with 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, adaptive sync, FreeSync Premium Ere Care, and other cool features. And you can also check out the AORUS FI27Q-P 27-inch gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rates that sells for $385 thanks to a $34 discount.

Apple Watch Series 8

Savings have also made their way toward the Apple Watch Series 8, which now sells for $490 on its 45mm model with LTE support. This model usually sells for $529, so you can get one and save $39. It may not be much, but it’s better than paying the full retail price for one of the hottest and most popular smartwatches on the market.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you may want to check out the second-generation Apple Watch SE that sells for $240 on its 40mm model with GPS only with a Silver Aluminum Case & White Sport Band, as it sells for $10 less than the other variants. Or go for the Apple Watch Series 7, which can still be found going for as low as $303.

eufy Security eufyCam 2

eufy Security’s eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System and other cool security cameras are also on sale. You can get the Wireless Home Security Camera System 2-cam kit for just $209 after scoring a 30 percent discount, representing $90 savings. The eufyCam 2 features 365-day battery life, Homekit compatibility, HD 1080p resolution, an IP67 rating that makes them weatherproof, night vision, and other cool features. Plus, the best part is that you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to keep an eye on your home.

The second generation Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor camera is also on sale, and you can take one home for just $120 after receiving a 33 percent discount representing $60 savings. This battery-powered camera has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, or any other thing, and the best part is that it will alert you directly through the Google Home app, and it is also compatible with smart displays, smart TVs, and tablets with Amazon Alexa. And if you want more power, you can also get the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, which comes with a 32 percent discount. in other words, you can get yours for $190 after scoring $90 savings.