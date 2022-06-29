Best deals today: Razer Blade 14, 10.2-inch iPad, and more

Razer Blade 14

We have more deals coming your way, but this time, we are focusing on some of the best gaming laptops available, as you can now purchase a new Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop for $2,400 after scoring a 14 percent discount that will get you $400 savings. This model comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 14-inch QHD+ display with 160Hz refresh rates, THX Spatial Audio, Vapor Chamber Cooling, and other great features.

However, you can also opt to get a renewed version of this laptop for just $1,769 after picking up a significant 28 percent discount that translates to $710 savings for those interested in one.

Further, you can also consider the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop that goes for $2,800 after a $300 discount. This model comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage space.

10.2-inch iPad

Next up, we have Apple’s entry-level iPad that is now receiving a $20 discount on its base model, which comes with 64GB storage space, and Wi-Fi-only support, and the best part is that you can get these savings on both its Silver and Space Gray color options. In other words, you can take one home for just $309.

You can also opt for the 256GB storage model as it is also receiving special treatment. You can pick up this model for $429 after the latest 10 percent discount that will get you $50 savings, but no LTE support. And if you’re interested in scoring some savings on the LTE variant, I recommend you go for the Space Gray model with 256GB storage that now sells for $560 after an 8 percent discount that translates to $49 savings.

You can also check out the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air which now goes for $559 after receiving a $40 discount, or get the iPad Mini for $409. Both models start with 64GB storage space, but the iPad Air comes with a larger 11-inch display and a powerful M1 chip under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

We now have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is currently receiving a 13 percent discount on its 44mm model. In other words, you can get this device for $243, which is $ less than paying the total retail price. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with an ECG monitor and several sensors to keep track of your health, activities, sleep cycles, stress levels, and more.

However, you can also choose the smaller 40mm model that comes with the same features but a $215 price tag after its latest 14 percent discount. And if you want to go for the fancier-looking Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you would pay $330 for the 46mm model after receiving a $50 discount.

You can also get one of these amazing smartwatches at Woot.com, where they are now available for as low as $190, depending on the model you go for.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle

Back at Amazon.com, we have found a couple of Ring products bundled with an Echo Show 5. First up, the Ring Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel with a second-generation Echo Show is now available for $150 after an 18 percent discount that translates to $35 savings. This deal is already amazing as it is, but it will get immensely better for Amazon Prime members, as they will be able to take advantage of this deal for just $85.

You can also choose to get your new Echo Show 5 with a Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, as this bundle is now going for $250 after a 12 percent discount that will get you $35 savings. However, Prime members can take the same package home for just $160. And if you’re only interested in getting a new Ring Video Doorbell, you should first make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member, as this will let you take one home for just $75.

AORUS FV43U UHD Gaming Monitor

Finally, we have deals on some great products to improve your battle station, as the AORUS FV43U UHD Gaming Monitor is now available for $700 after the latest 36 percent discount. This will get you a large 43-inch gaming monitor that’s NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and it comes with 1ms response time, HDR support, and 144Hz refresh rates. This means that you can get amazing image quality, a massive display, and $400 savings with your purchase.

You can also consider picking up a new ASUS ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router, which comes with a dedicated gaming port, VPN Fusion, and other great features for $189 after a 24 percent discount that will get you more than $50 savings.

Finally, you can check out the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless, Tunable FPS Wireless Gaming Mouse that goes for $110 after a 15 percent discount that will add up to $20 savings.