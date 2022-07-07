Best deals today: OnePlus smartphones, the latest iPad Air, and more

OnePlus 9

We start today’s best deals selection with a couple of OnePlus devices, where we find last year’s OnePlus 9 series selling for as low as $600 after receiving an 18 percent discount over at Amazon.com. This means that you will be able to take home one of these new devices and still manage to save $130 on your purchase. The entry-level variant of the OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid Display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 65W Ultra Fast Charge, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for a more powerful option that comes as the latest OnePlus 10 Pro, which is now available starting at 729, after picking up a 6 percent discount on its Chinese version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Unfortunately, this won’t be a great choice for those on Verizon or Sprint, as this model is only compatible with GSM networks. And if you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 512GB variant that sells for $895 after receiving the same 6 percent discount.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

And if you’re looking for something a bit more budget-friendly, then you should consider the OnePlus Nord N200 that goes for $171 after receiving a 29 percent discount.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is still a great device to have in 2022. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a potent 48MP primary shooter in its triple camera setup.

Apple iPad Air

Next up, we have Apple’s 2022 version of the Apple Air that now sells for $559 on most of its color options, as the Starlight version is the only one priced at $570 after the latest discount. Either way, you would be getting one of the best tablets available on the market, as this model comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, an anti-reflective coating, 64GB storage space, and Apple’s M1 chip, which also powers the higher-end iPad Pro models.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, I recommend you check out the 256GB storage model that is now available for $679 after scoring a nine percent discount. Unfortunately, these savings are only available with the Space Gray variant with Wi-Fi-only support.

And if that’s still not what you’re looking for, then you can also go for the entry-level model with a $309 price tag after a $20 discount. This will also get you a 10.2-inch display with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB of storage space.

Apple iPad Air Apple’s latest iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch display, the potent M1 chip, new color options, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and other amazing features. It’s one of the best options in the market for those planning on upgrading their current iPad models.

Apple MacBook Pro

We keep talking about Apple products, as the 16-inch MacBook Pro is now receiving a $250 discount on its 1TB storage model that also comes with 16GB RAM and an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU. In other words, you can take this baby home for $2,449 on both its Space Gray and Silver color options. Further, you can also consider getting half the storage with the 512GB model in Silver that now sells for $2,299 after a recent $200 discount. And if you still need more storage space, you can consider going for the Toshiba Canvio Flex 1TB Portable External Hard Drive that sells for just $48 after receiving a $10 discount.

And if you’re interested in a new PC build, you can also check out the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler now sells for $175 after scoring an insane 43 percent discount.

16-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops. It features Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and more under the hood. It is a fantastic tool for creators and anyone who wants amazing battery life on their laptop.

TCL 5-Series 4K Roku Smart TV

Smart TVs are also on sale, and we start with the 75-inch TCL 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV, which now goes for $800 after picking up an 11 percent discount that will help you keep $96 in your pocket. However, you can also get a 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision for $750 after a very compelling 32 percent discount that will get you $350 savings, and you can use the extra savings to get your hands on a new Roku streaming device, in case you really love that interface.

You can also settle for something a bit more affordable, as the Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV also goes for $300 on its 43-inch model, which will get you $110 savings. Further, the Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV goes for $400 after a 25 percent discount, and if you’re a Prime member, then you should definitely go for the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV that sells for just $200 after the latest 46 percent early Prime Day savings.

TCL Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV Enjoy your favorite shows with the TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV that will deliver amazing image quality with bright and vivid colors. It also comes with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other great features for those interested in buying one.

Razer Kraken Ultimate

Finally, we have another great deal that comes with the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset that now sells for $65 after receiving a massive 50 percent discount. This means that you will be able to get THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, Chroma RGB Lighting, a retractable active noise-canceling mic, and other goodies for less.

And if you want something a bit more expensive, you can also check out the Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset that now goes for $100 after a recent $30 discount. And if you’re on a tight budget, then your best bet may be with the HyperX CloudX Chat Headset that now sells for just $15 after a 40 percent discount that will get you $10 savings.