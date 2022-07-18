Best deals today: OnePlus 9 series, iPad Mini, AirPods Pro, and more

OnePlus 9

We start today’s best deals with a massive selection of currently available products. First up, we have the OnePlus series, which is still one of OnePlus’ best products to date, as you can now pick up a new unlocked model of the OnePlus 9 in Winter Mist for just $500 after scoring a 32 percent discount that will translate to you saving $230. This also means that you would be close to scoring Prime Day prices, as there’s only a $1 difference between the prices we saw last week and the ones we have today.

The OnePlus 9 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 6.55-inch Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, 65W fast wired charging, a Hasselblad Triple Camera, Alexa built-in, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for the higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro, which now goes for $700 after seeing a 35 percent discount that will help you keep $369 in your pocket. This model comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a better Hasselblad Quad Camera that packs a 48MP primary sensor. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can check out the 2021 version of the Motorola Edge that now sells for $400 after a huge 43 percent discount. Again, this device comes with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and other neat things.

2021 Apple iPad Mini

We have also spotted some interesting savings on the 2021 version of Apple’s iPad Mini that is now receiving a $99 discount, which leaves this tiny powerhouse selling for $550. This will get you a new model with LTE support, 64GB storage space, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Touch ID for secure authentication, and Apple Pay. And the best part is that this deal is being applied to every color option.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can also opt for the 256GB model that sells for just $700 after receiving a 12 percent discount. However, this offer is only available with the Pink color option.

Either way, you should use these savings to keep some scratches away from your new iPad Mini. For instance, you can also purchase a new Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini that currently goes for $56 after a $3 discount. Or make your new tablet more productive with a gen-2 Apple Pencil that sells for $129.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $170 after the latest 32 percent discount that will get you $79 savings. The current iteration of the Apple AirPods Pro arrive with active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, sweat and water resistance, and a wireless MagSafe charging case.

If you want to save even more, you can also go for the third-generation Apple AirPods that are now available for $160 after an 11 percent discount that will get you $19 savings. However, you would be missing out on active noise cancelation, which is kinda necessary for any good pair of headphones nowadays.

And if that’s still not what you’re looking for, then you can also check out the Beats Studio Buds that now go for $100 after receiving a 33 percent discount, representing $50 savings.

Google Nest WiFi Router

Moving on to home products, we found the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack selling for just $199 after receiving an insane 57 percent discount that translates to $269 savings. This second generation of the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router will deliver up to 6,600 sq ft coverage and support for up to 200 smart devices.

Of course, you can also check out the latest savings on the TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router, that now sells for $95 after picking up a 50 percent discount. However, this product may be better for those more interested in gaming. And if you want to spend a bit more, you can also look at the NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router that’s receiving a 30 percent discount, meaning you can take one home for $210.

Razer Kraken Ultimate

Finally, we have some savings available on the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset that is now available for just $65 after receiving a 50 percent discount. This model comes with THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, Chroma RGB lighting, a retractable active noise canceling microphone, a lightweight design, and oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up, which means that it’s perfect for extended gaming sessions.

And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can also check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, which now sells for $45 after seeing a 44 percent discount.