OnePlus 9

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the OnePlus 9 selling for just $484 after scoring a very compelling 34 percent discount. This model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 6.5-inch Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Hasselblad triple camera setup that features a 48MP primary sensor, plus a 50MP ultra-wide and a 2MP monochrome lens.

The OnePlus 9 is still a great device to consider in 2022, as it will deliver great features on a budget. However, you can also spend a bit more and go for the Pro version, which now sells for $700, after picking up a whopping 35 percent discount. This model arrived with a $1,069 price tag, which means you can save $369 in you choose to get one. It’s a fast and snappy device, but don’t expect to get amazing low-light pictures with it.

A more affordable option comes as the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which is now going for $260 after receiving a $40 discount. This model has a very appealing design, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and other cool features.

AirPods Pro

You can also use these great savings to pick up a pair of Apple’s first generation AirPods Pro, as these are still available and, more importantly, one of Apple’s best earphones on the market. The best part is that you can pick up a pair for $180 after receiving a 28 percent discount, which translates to $69 savings. The AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, water and sweat resistance, and more than 24 hours of music playback when used with their MagSafe charging case.

Apple’s latest iteration of the AirPods Pro are not necessarily on sale, but you can pick up a pair for just $240, which means you get to save a couple of bucks with your purchase. And the best part is that you can use these savings to pick up elago’s AirPods Pro Ear Tips with Integrated Earbuds Cover Designed for Apple AirPods Pro, which now sells for $9 after the latest discount. They come in four different color options, which makes them perfect for those who to customize the looks of their earphones.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17

Moving on to gaming territory, we have spotted some cool savings on the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $1,200 after receiving a 14 percent discount. This model comes with a large 17.3-inch FHD IPS-type display that will let you enjoy up to 144Hz refresh rates. And to ensure every game looks great, you get GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and enough power to run your favorite titles thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space.

If you’re not a fan of big laptops, you can also check out the ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming laptop, which comes with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, an Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space for $1,169 after a 10 percent discount. And as always, we have also included an option for those gamers who don’t like to leave their rooms. This time we have the Thermaltake LCGS Shadow 360 AIO Liquid Gaming PC. This option comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics for $1,250. But you will definitely flip when you see this beauty.

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

Finally, we have some cool savings on Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, as you can get a 4-pack for just $30. These usually sell for $45, so you can keep $15 in your pocket. These smart light bulbs work with Alexa and Google Home, plus they are dimmable so that you can set the perfect mood for any occasion. They will deliver 800 lumens of soft white lite, and the best part is that they don’t need a hub to work.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also score some savings on the Govee Smart LED Light Bars that are now available for $60 after a $5 discount or get the Govee Smart WiFi LED Strip Lights that go for $16 after you add the on-page coupon. Remember that Govee LED lights also work with Alexa and Google Assistant and are perfect for decorating your favorite spots, thanks to scene and music modes.