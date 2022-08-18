Today's best deals come from OnePlus, Amazon, Adorama, and more, where you will find the latest OnePlus 10T 5G, gaming laptops and consoles, and other great products on sale

We start today’s best deals at OnePlus.com, where you can now score 13 percent savings on the recently launched OnePlus 10T. This model arrived with a $749 price tag, but the latest discount lets you take one home for $649, which means you get to save $100 on your purchase. In addition, this model comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 pro, an Adreno 730 GPU, and more. Now, this deal is rather interesting because this price would regularly get you the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, but early adopters will be able to receive the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space version without additional charges.

If you’re looking for more deals on Android devices, you can also check out the latest savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, that now sells for $830, after scoring a 15 percent discount that will help you get $150 savings on the 256GB storage model.

OnePlus 10T 5G OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more.

Next in our selection, we have HP’s Victus 16 Gaming Laptop, which now receives an 18 percent discount that lets you pick one up for $999. This model comes with a 16.1-inch FHD display capable of reaching 144Hz refresh rates. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics under the hood, which makes this a very compelling option for those looking for a new gaming laptop. The Victus 16 Gaming Laptop usually sells for $1,220, so the latest offer will get you more than $200 savings.

Of course, you don’t need that much power to get basic work done, so you can also opt for a more affordable ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop that now sells for $280 after seeing a $50 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a 14-inch FHD nanoEdge Touch Screen.

Victus by HP 16 Gaming Laptop Take your gaming to the next level with the Victus by HP 16 Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and tons of power under the hood.

And since we’re already in gaming territory, we can also add the Microsoft Xbox Series S gaming console to the mix, as it is now receiving a $50 discount over at Adorama. This means you can purchase one of the best gaming consoles on the market for just $250. The Microsoft Xbox Series S comes with 512GB storage space and 10GB RAM, and the best part of this all-digital console is that it will also get you the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. And don’t worry if you don’t see these savings immediately after you get to the product’s landing page, as the savings will be added when you add the Xbox Series S to your cart.

You can also opt to get the same product from Amazon.com, but savings will only be limited to $10, as it sells for $290. And you can also check out the savings applied to the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S that now sells for $30 after receiving a $10 discount.

Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles available today. It packs 10GB RAM, 512GB storage, a custom CPU/GPU, and other great features to have you playing your favorite games.

Amazon also lets you save on the Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones that are now available for $120 after scoring a 20 percent discount that will get you $30 savings. This model comes with incredible sound and more than 80 hours of battery life for you to enjoy your favorite music and anything else you want to hear. And the best part is that it also comes with quick-charge capabilities that will get you 15 hours of listening time after a short 15-minute charge.

In case you’re looking for other options, you can also consider going for a pair of Apple’s 3rd generation AirPods that now sell for $150 after seeing a 16 percent discount. Or go for the more affordable Echo Buds gen-2 that sell for $100 after a $40 discount that represents 29 percent savings.

Marshall Major IV The Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones feature custom-tuned dynamic drivers to deliver roaring bass, smooth mids, and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivaled sound, along with a long-lasting battery life that will get you more than 80 hours of non-stop playback.

Finally, we have deals on the Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player that now sells for just $30 after receiving a 25 percent discount. This model comes with a Roku Voice Remote with TV controls, and you also get a premium HDMI cable to help you stream your favorite content to your TV. It will also help you get more out of your smart TV, and it can help you enjoy faster navigation. Or you can also opt to check out the latest savings applied to Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices that start at just $20.

We also decided to include the Optoma UHD55 4K Ultra HD DLP Home Theater and Gaming Projector in our list, as it includes HDMI ports that will let you connect your new Roku or Fire TV streaming device in case you do not love the product’s software. And the best part is that it is now available for $1,499 after scoring a 17 percent discount which translates to $300 savings.