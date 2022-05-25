Best deals today: The OnePlus 10 Pro, Sony Smart TVs, and more

OnePlus 10 Pro

We have great news for every OnePlus fan out there, as OnePlus’ latest flagship is currently receiving tons of discounts over at Amazon and OnePlus.com. The first deal lets you score 5 percent savings on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which translates to $40 savings. Indeed, this may not seem like much, but paying $869 is better than having to pay the total retail price.

However, deals don’t stop there, as we also saw that you can get the same device for $899 at OnePlus.com. And yeah, you may think that we’re crazy for including this option on your deals selection, but there’s something you need to know, as OnePlus is letting you score a new OnePlus Watch absolutely free with the purchase of your new OnePlus 10 Pro. In other words, you will get both devices and score $159 savings. But you may want to hurry, as this deal will be gone at midnight.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a beautiful 120Hz refresh rate LTOP 2.0 display, a 48MP primary shooter on its triple camera configuration, and more.

Sony X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV

We have been getting amazing deals on Smart TVs over the last couple of days, with some fantastic options from Sony and LG. However, Sony has also decided it wants to get some attention, and it is now letting you pick up a new Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full-Array LED Smart Google TV starting at $1,198. This will get you a new 2022 model with a 55-inch display. In addition, this option features Dolby Vision, HDR support, and exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 that will help you enjoy your gaming sessions even more. The curious part is that the Sony X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV doesn’t seem to show savings of any kind but don’t worry, they are there, as this model usually sells for $1,400, which means you will get more than $200 savings.

If you want a larger option, you can also consider the 85-inch Sony X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV available for $2,998 after scoring a 9 percent discount that will get you more than $300 savings.

If that’s too much for your wallet, you should consider the smaller 43-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series that is now up for grabs for $548 after a $50 discount. You can also check out larger display options, as they are getting better savings. For example, you can opt for the 75-inch version that sells for $1,198 after a $102 discount.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Moving on to the gaming section, we find that you can now purchase a new Nintendo Switch Lite for just $190. This doesn’t seem like a major deal, but it’s a very important price cut, as the Switch Lite was launched some time ago and was still selling for its original $200 price tag. Unfortunately, your color options will be limited to Blur and Coral, as the other options still sell for $200, and some even sell for more.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the best option for those who only have time to play on the go. It’s more portable and lighter than the regular Nintendo Switch. It weighs in at .61 lbs, and it comes with a 5.5-inch touch screen.

If you want another version that will also allow you to play your favorite games on a large display, you can also opt for the base model that still sells for $299. Or go for the OLED version that comes with a larger 7-inch display and a higher price tag.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is almost always on sale, but today’s deal gets better as it is now receiving a $99 discount, representing 10 percent savings. This means that you can currently score a new and light MacBook Air for just $900.

Apple’s MacBook Air comes in three different color options, including Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, but only the two first models are getting some love. Either way, you will be getting a slim laptop powered by Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Also, you get a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and a 13.3-inch Retina Display that will make colors come to life. And if you want more storage space, I suggest you stick with the Gold colored option that sells for $1,179 after a recent 6 percent discount that will score you $70 savings and a 512GB drive.

And you can also get your hands on a new ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor that now sells for $1,099 after the latest events, which means that you will be able to save $200 upon purchase. This gaming monitor features a massive UHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, extreme low motion blur sync, FreeSync Premium Pro, and more.

Beats Studio3

Finally, the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are receiving some of the best savings on this selection, as they are now available for just $200 after scoring a massive 43 percent discount that translates to almost $150 savings. The Beats Studio3 come packed with Apple’s W1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, up to 22 hours of listening time, and a built-in microphone which means that you will be able to take your calls and send voice messages while wearing them.

You can currently score a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones for $200 in Shadow Gray or Black, as the other options aren’t as affordable. And if you’re looking for more options to choose from, you can also consider the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that are now available for $132 after a 34 percent discount that will get you more than $68 savings.