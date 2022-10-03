Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the OnePlus 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and more on sale

OnePlus 10 Pro

We have great deals for those interested in picking up a new Android device, as Amazon lets you purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro for just $590 after scoring a very compelling 26 percent discount. This amazing device comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and you also get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage under the hood.

If you want more RAM and storage space, I suggest you check out last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro, as this option comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 120Hz Fluid display, 65W fast charge, and a $700 price tag, which means you get to score 35 percent savings. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can also check out the OnePlus Nord N200, which sells for just $144 in renewed condition after scoring a 40 percent discount.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Moving on to one of the coolest and more flexible products on the market, we find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 that’s now going for $1,500 after receiving a 17 percent discount that translates to $300 savings. In addition, this model comes fully unlocked, so you can use it on any network you want. It has the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage space, a 7.6-inch foldable display with stylus support on the inside, and an external 6.2-inch display on the cover, so that you don’t have to open and close your device every time you want to use it.

Of course, you can also opt for its predecessor, selling for $1,350 after seeing a 25 percent discount. And remember that you can also opt for the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, as these are also on sale. The latest model sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 goes for $850 after scoring the same excellent savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple fans are also getting some love, as they can currently save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8, but only if they’re interested in acquiring the larger 45mm model with LTE support, along with a Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop. This product usually sells for $799, but you can get one around your wrist for $749.

If that’s too much for your budget, you can also consider checking out the Apple Watch Series 7, which now starts at $349 on its 45mm model with GPS-only support. This model comes with a Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band and 19 percent savings, which means you get to keep $80 in your pocket. And if that’s still too expensive, you can also consider going for the LTE version of the previous generation 40m Apple Watch SE that now goes for $249 after seeing a 24 percent discount, representing $80 savings.

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. View at Amazon

Audio-Technica ATH-M30x

We have also spotted some amazing deals on audio products that will be the perfect compliment for your home studio, as you can pick up a pair of Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones for just $69. These studio monitor headphones usually sell for $109, but today’s 37 percent discount will get you $40 savings. If you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider picking up a pair of the more affordable Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones that are now up for grabs for $49 after seeing a $20 discount. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones are also on sale, and you can get them for $149 with $20 savings.

And suppose you’re not into the whole headphone idea. In that case, you can also save on the Mackie CR-X Series,5-inch Multimedia Monitors with Professional Studio, which are now available for $200 after seeing a $30 discount. Or go for the larger 8-inch version for $300 after receiving a more compelling $60 discount.

Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Audio-Technica’s ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones come 40 millimeter drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils to deliver enhanced detail with excellent midrange definition, and other great features.

View at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

Gaming mice are also getting hot deals, starting with the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse that’s now available for just $19 after seeing a huge 40 percent discount. This model has a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, five programable buttons, mechanical switches, and rubber side grips. It’s a great mouse for gaming or work, and I can recommend it without a doubt in the world, as this was the first gaming mouse I purchased, and I absolutely loved it.

Of course, savings don’t stop there, as you can also save on the Cooler Master MM711 60G Glossy White Gaming Mouse with Lightweight Honeycomb Shell that now sells for $21 after seeing a 28 percent discount.

Star Wars fans may also want to check out the Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse. This model has a long-lasting battery that will deliver up to 350 hours of non-stop gaming. Additionally, it sells for $36 after receiving a 40 percent discount, making it a very compelling option for those who want to complete the Razer stormtrooper collection.